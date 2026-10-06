BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading False Narrative With AI Video

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of orchestrating a false narrative against Delhi Police using a fabricated AI-generated video, following an arrest in the case.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP has attacked Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for allegedly creating a false narrative against Delhi Police using a fake AI-generated video.

A 24-year-old man, Nadeem Ahmed Ameen, was arrested for circulating the fabricated video, which purportedly showed an ACP harassing a woman journalist.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari stated that Gandhi's "lies" stand exposed following the arrest, referencing Gandhi's earlier social media post.

The BJP alleges that the "Congress ecosystem" amplified the fake video to vilify Delhi Police and create disorder in the country's democracy.

The BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence after the arrest and asked if the alleged fake video was created at the behest of the Congress party's IT cell.

The BJP on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, accusing them of trying to create a false narrative by vilifying Delhi Police over an alleged fake AI-generated video showing a police officer purportedly harassing a woman journalist during a protest here.

Arrest Made In AI Video Case

This came after Delhi Police said that a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly circulating a fabricated video of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat purportedly showing the officer sexually assaulting a woman claimed to be an independent journalist.

Nadeem Ahmed Ameen, a resident of Haryana's Palwal district, was running an Instagram account with around 24,000 followers, the police said, adding he was apprehended from the Mewat region on Monday and a mobile phone allegedly used to circulate the AI-generated reel was recovered from his possession.

BJP Slams Gandhi's "Lies"

Commenting on the development, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that with the arrest of the accused, Gandhi's "lies" stand exposed.

"Your lies are done, bro. You are done, bro," he added.

This was seen as an apparent retort to Gandhi's post on X earlier in the day, where he said, "Gyanesh it's done bro. Time to resign".

Congress Accused Of Spreading False Narratives

Bhandari alleged that based on that fake AI-generated video, the entire Congress ecosystem -- Congress Seva Dal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, attempted to amplify a false narrative while supporting the "street protests".

The BJP leader said that Gandhi and "his party's ecosystem" were trying to "vilify" Delhi Police based on the alleged fake AI-generated video.

The Congress leader had shared a post on social media claiming that the police officer had attempted to sexually harass a woman journalist, he alleged.

Questions On Congress IT Cell Involvement

"This has now become a pattern. If you look at the pattern followed by the entire Congress ecosystem, its ultimate objective is to create disorder in the country's democracy through false narratives," Bhandari charged.

Gandhi is attempting to bring the Congress back to power at the Centre on the back of "false narratives" by working overtime with the Congress ecosystem to spread anarchy, he claimed.

Bhandari said, "The entire Congress ecosystem amplified that fake video for 24 hours. Rahul went to the extent of writing that a journalist had been mistreated. In other words, there was an alleged concerted effort, a conscious effort, to vilify the Delhi Police and the state."

The BJP spokesperson questioned Gandhi's silence over the arrest of the accused, and also asked the Congress leader if the alleged fake video was created at the behest of his party's IT cell.

"When this AI-generated video was found to be fake, why have you still not deleted your tweet? When you promoted this fake news and your entire ecosystem amplified it, was the order or direction to create this fake video given by the Congress party's IT cell?" Bhandari asked.

"Did Rahul Gandhi and his ecosystem pay these content creators to make fake videos?" he said.