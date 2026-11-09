BJP slams Kharge for 'Diwali is Eid of joy' remark

A political storm has erupted as the BJP fiercely criticises Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for describing Diwali as an "Eid of happiness," accusing the party of appeasement politics and disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a massive public gathering at the 'Insaaf Rally', in Sangrur on Wednesday. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of "appeasement politics" after Mallikarjun Kharge called Diwali an "Eid of happiness".

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged the Congress consistently disrespects Hindu traditions to appease Muslims, reflecting an "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset".

Congress leader Pawan Khera defended Kharge, stating critics were "semantically ignorant" as 'Eid' literally means "festival".

The BJP also criticised Sonia Gandhi's past reactions to the Babri Masjid demolition and the Batla House encounter, linking them to the Congress's alleged anti-Hindu stance.

BJP leaders questioned why the Congress selectively raises pollution concerns during Diwali but not during other festivals like Eid-al-Adha.

The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of indulging in "appeasement politics" and hurting the sentiments of Hindus after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge described Diwali as an "Eid of happiness".

BJP Alleges Anti-Hindu Stance

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress had made it a practice to disrespect Hindu religious traditions while attempting to appease the Muslim community.

Extending his Diwali greetings over the weekend, Kharge had told reporters that Diwali is a major festival celebrated by everyone in India and described it as 'khushiyon ka Eid'.

Congress leader Pawan Khera defended Kharge, saying those criticising the remark were "semantically ignorant" as the word 'Eid' literally means "festival".

"Now go and listen to his statement again. It is perfectly normal, unlike the Sanghi negativity that makes some people incapable of sparing even a festival," Khera said on X.

"In the spirit of Diwali and for the love of God, please light a bulb or two in your brain as well, and spare the rest of us the public display of your stupidity," he added. Khera ended his post by calling the critics "jahil" (illiterate or ignorant).

Bhatia said, "This is the DNA of the Congress party: Indulging in blatant appeasement of the Muslim class; and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community even during a festival that symbolises joy, happiness and inclusiveness."

He said Kharge appeared reluctant to even acknowledge Diwali and alleged that his statement reflected the party's "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan mindset".

"We did not really expect Kharge to extend Diwali greetings to Hindus. But then came his statement...," Bhatia said.

"If Diwali is an Eid of happiness, then according to Kharge ji, Eid too would be a Diwali of happiness," he said.

He also alleged that Kharge was acting under the influence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his statements reflected their views.

"Diwali was celebrated, Diwali is celebrated and Diwali will continue to be celebrated. You can do whatever you want, but while living in India, you cannot hurt the sentiments of Hindus," he said.

Congress's Past Actions Under Scrutiny

Bhatia also targeted Sonia Gandhi over her recent remarks that she had cried while watching the demolition of the Babri Masjid, calling it the "height of appeasement politics".

"There was happiness in every Hindu household because it was a historic moment when the magnificent Ram Temple was being constructed. Ram Lalla was moved from a tent and installed in his rightful place inside a magnificent temple. But Sonia ji had tears in her eyes," he said.

"Sonia ji was crying when the disputed structure was demolished. The feeling in her mind was perhaps, this is my vote bank, so what if atrocities committed against Hindus have been recorded in history?" Bhatia said.

Referring to the 2008 Batla House encounter, Bhatia questioned Sonia's response to the death of police personnel and cited former Congress leader Salman Khurshid's account that she had cried after being informed about the killing of two terrorists.

"Salman Khurshid said that when he informed Sonia ji that two Muslims -- two terrorists -- had been killed, she began crying uncontrollably. She was crying bitterly for the terrorists because she was looking at their religion. She was not thinking about what was in India's interest," he said.

"The idea of 'Hindu terrorism' is a product of Sonia Gandhi's thinking," he alleged.

Selective Outrage Allegations

Bhatia accused the Congress of selectively raising concerns over pollution during Diwali while remaining silent on other occasions.

Referring to Eid-al-Adha, he said, "When our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Bakrid, goats are sacrificed. Blood flows into the water, causing water pollution. But not once has any Congress leader spoken about this."

He also said, "The Congress's definition of secularism is: silence the majority. You have to silence the majority and surrender to the radicals."

"This is the same party that once claimed that Lord Ram was imaginary. Such a party has no right to make comments on our grand religious festivals. Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have still not visited the Ram Temple," he said.

BJP Leaders Condemn Congress Stance

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress chose vote bank politics even on Diwali with the party president describing Diwali as an "Eid of Happiness".

"Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for 'Babri'. In the past, when Sanatan was called 'Dengue, Malaria, AIDS, the Congress was silent! Under the Gandhi-Vadra family, the policy of Congress is anti-Sanatan, anti -Hindu," he said.

Bhatia said in a post on X, "Mr Kharge, what exactly is the problem with calling Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, by its own name?" He said Eid has its own significance, and Diwali has its own sanctity, traditions and identity.

"Has changing the identity of Hindu festivals become a matter of political etiquette in Congress's so-called secularism? Rahul Gandhi and Mr Kharge, answer this: will you ever have the courage to call Eid the "Diwali of joy," he asked.

"Respect Hindus' faith; don't change the identity of their festivals. Diwali was, Diwali is, and Diwali will remain Diwali," Bhatia said.

Another BJP spokesperson, Tuhin Sinha, said Muslims celebrate Eid only twice a year but the Congress party wants to celebrate every Hindu festival as "Khushiyon ki Eid."

"So, the Congress party effectively wants to celebrate Eid 10-12 times a year. That's why this Cong party is MMC (Maowadi Muslim League Cong) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls it," he added.

In another post, Bhandari said the Congress thinks of appeasement and vote bank even on occasions like Diwali and this shows the "anti-Sanatani" mindset of the Congress party.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also criticised Kharge, accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Chugh said the remark has hurt the sentiments of crores of Sanatanis and alleged that the opposition party was hesitant to acknowledge the identity of Hindu festivals due to vote-bank politics.

"Whom is Kharge ji trying to appease? Has vote-bank politics had such an influence that the Congress is even hesitant to acknowledge the identity of Hindu festivals?" he said.

"Kharge sahib, in an attempt to please your Muslim League patrons and strengthen your alliance, you are repeatedly engaging in activities that are anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan," he said.