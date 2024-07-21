News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP slams Jairam Ramesh for 'live-tweeting' at all-party meet

BJP slams Jairam Ramesh for 'live-tweeting' at all-party meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2024 18:34 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for apparently "live-tweeting" some of the issues raised by different parties at an all-party meeting, and said the opposition party should consider sending a "more seasoned hand" next time.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh after the all-party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on X while the deliberations were going on, "In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD-U leader demanded special category status for Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter."

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said there is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all-party meetings.

 

He said, "There is free and frank exchange of ideas followed by media briefing. But a look at Jairam Ramesh's timeline and it appears he was live tweeting the proceedings.Next time, the Congress should consider sending a more seasoned hand for these meetings."

Ramesh's post had a political angle as he highlighted the demands of the two regional parties -- Janata Dal-United is a BJP ally as well -- which is a tricky issue for the central government. Officials have argued that Finance Commission's recommendation accepted by the government preclude such a possibility.

The Congress leader also took a dig at the TDP, another BJP ally.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
