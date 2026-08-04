BJP slams Congress's 'double standards' for disrupting Parliament

The BJP has strongly criticised the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies for allegedly orchestrating deliberate disruptions in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, accusing them of 'double standards' on critical issues like paper leaks and student protests while impeding legislative work.

IMAGE: Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings in the Lok Sabha, July 28, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The BJP alleges the Congress and INDIA bloc are deliberately disrupting Parliament's Monsoon Session, hindering discussions on crucial Bills.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised the Opposition for 'double standards' on issues like paper leaks, accusing them of silence in Congress-ruled states.

Patra highlighted the disruption of Question Hour and Zero Hour, stating that important legislative reforms are being passed without adequate discussion.

The BJP also condemned the Opposition's protest regarding alleged Ram temple donation theft, claiming it insulted Hindu saints and hurt religious sentiments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on August 4, Tuesday, accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies of deliberately disrupting the monsoon session of Parliament, alleging that their conduct has prevented discussions on key Bills and exposed the Opposition's "double standards" on issues such as paper leaks and student protests.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra alleged that despite crores of rupees being spent on every session of Parliament, Question Hour and Zero Hour have been repeatedly disrupted, depriving MPs of an opportunity to raise issues concerning their constituencies.

Opposition's 'Double Standards' Alleged

"The way the 2026 monsoon session of Parliament is progressing, and the manner in which the Congress party, along with some of its alliance partners, is disrupting the session, is a matter of serious concern. Crores of rupees are spent on every session of Parliament.

"However, ever since the session began, Question Hour has not taken place in Parliament. Disruptions are being created during Zero Hour as well," Patra told reporters.

"Hardly any Bill is being discussed. The reason behind this is the conduct of the Congress party and some of its INDIA alliance partners. I am genuinely surprised by their double standards," he said, adding that the Opposition might not allow Parliament to function on Tuesday as well.

Targeting the Congress over its alleged "double standards" on paper leak cases, Patra claimed the party remains silent on such incidents in states where it is in power while politicising similar issues elsewhere.

Referring to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's reported remarks on the alleged police constable recruitment examination irregularities, Patra alleged, "Priyank Kharge said students should first go on a 25-day hunger strike, after which they would be lathi-charged and only then would he think about resigning. Rahul Gandhi continues to remain silent on this."

Impact on Legislative Business

Patra also alleged that the Congress has ignored students protesting over the alleged paper leak in the 14th JPSC examination in Jharkhand.

"No Congress MP was seen holding a placard on the JPSC examination issue at Makar Dwar. This is selective outrage driven only by political interests," he claimed.

The BJP leader further alleged that repeated disruptions have prevented meaningful discussions on important Bills passed by Parliament, depriving the public of information about legislative reforms.

He said Bills such as the Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Registration of Birth and Death (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were passed without adequate discussion because of the Opposition's protests.

Controversy Over Ram Temple Protest

Patra also slammed the Opposition over its recent protest inside Parliament complex on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, alleging that it insulted Hindu saints and hurt religious sentiments.

He alleged that portraying a person dressed as a sadhu as a thief and dragging him during the protest sent a wrong message about the Hindu religious community.

"Coming dressed as a sadhu, portraying sadhus as thieves and dragging them inside the premises of the country's highest democratic institution sends a message to villages that all sadhus are thieves.

"Had any other religion's religious leaders been portrayed in this manner, there would have been outrage across the world," Patra alleged.