BJP Slams AAP Over Punjab Law And Order, Demands Clarity On Corruption Probe

A political storm brews in poll-bound Punjab as the BJP lambasts the Aam Aadmi Party government over a deteriorating law and order situation marked by recent murders and a High Court-ordered CBI probe into corruption allegations linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Key Points Punjab's law and order situation is under intense scrutiny following four murders within a 48-hour period.

The BJP has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government, blaming it for the deteriorating security in the state.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations against individuals connected to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

High-profile killings include social media influencer Mad Sandhu and two former sarpanchs, highlighting the severity of the crime wave.

The political controversy escalates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

A series of killings in Punjab within a 48-hour window has triggered a political storm over the state's law and order, with the BJP on Monday slamming the situation in the poll-bound state under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The saffron party also asked the AAP regime to come clean on corruption charges against people linked to Bhagwant Mann, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe allegations made by the ED against people connected to the chief minister and submit a report within two months.

Assembly elections are due in Punjab early next year.

BJP Demands Answers On Corruption Allegations

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Nikhil Shiraf, an advocate, had filed a PIL in the high court, which has now called for a CBI investigation into the corruption charges against people close to Mann.

"Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party and Bhagwant Mann should clarify how much of a scam has taken place, to what extent their own secretary is involved and how he (Mann) himself is involved in corruption," Patra said.

Rising Crime Wave In Punjab

"As far as law and order is concerned, we know what the situation in Punjab has been since the AAP came to power (in 2022). I will not elaborate, but let me tell you, four murders have taken place in the state within just 48 hours," he said.

On Saturday, Punjabi social media influencer and make-up artist Mad Sandhu was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar.

The same day, two bike-borne attackers fatally shot Navjeet Singh Neetu, the 55-year-old former sarpanch of Mannewal village in Ludhiana district, allegedly over a land dispute between two families.

Another former sarpanch, Jagtar Singh of Phoos Mandi village, was axed to death outside a liquor vend in Bathinda on Sunday evening.

On Friday night, a 29-year-old man named Laddi Khan was shot dead at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana district, allegedly over an old rivalry between two groups.