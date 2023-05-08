News
Derecognise Cong: BJP to EC on K'tka sovereignty row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 08, 2023 14:57 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term "sovereignty" for Karnataka during the state poll campaign.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Hubballi ahead of assembly Karnataka polls on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

A BJP delegation headed by Union minister Bhupender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the poll watchdog over the issue.

"Karnataka is a very important member state in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member state of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences," the party said.

Speaking to reporters, party leader Tarun Chugh cited the Representation of the People Act and said the Congress party should be derecognised.

The BJP also submitted a copy of the Congress tweet quoting Gandhi on the issue.

 

The opposition party had tweeted, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: 'The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity'".

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting.

The Congress tweet read: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the statement that the party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity" and requested it to issue direction for registration of FIR against her.

Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable",  Karandlaje said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
