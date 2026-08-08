BJP-SAD to reunite? Badal backs delimitation bill after Modi meet

The SAD had previously opposed population-based delimitation, fearing disadvantage for states like Punjab, but now supports a uniform increase.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid speculation that the erstwhile allies joining hands again for the assembly elections due early next year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded the immediate passage of the women's reservation bill and the delimitation bill in Parliament.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked speculation about a potential reunion with the BJP.

SAD had previously opposed population-based delimitation, fearing disadvantage for states like Punjab, but now supports a uniform increase.

The government is making a fresh attempt to pass a Constitution Amendment Bill for 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures by 2029.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday demanded that Parliament pass the women's reservation bill and the delimitation bill with a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for states so that they are implemented without further delay.

The party announced its revised stand on the delimitation issue a day after its president Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi left political circles abuzz with talk of a patch-up with the BJP.

SAD's Revised Stance on Delimitation

Badal, who presided over a meeting of senior SAD leaders, batted for a fair and equitable delimitation that ensures equal representation to all states. "The Shiromani Akali Dal supported the proposal which was put up by the Government of India on the floor of the House for a uniform increase of 50 per cent of seats of all states.

"The party emphasised that women reservation and Delimitation should be done immediately," Badal said in a post on X.

In April, Badal had claimed that the Centre's proposed move on population-based delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, under the garb of Women's Reservation, is "highly discriminatory" against Punjab.

Badal had then also said his party is strongly in favour of women's reservation but firmly opposes using it as a "camouflage for delimitation."

Before the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in the last session, Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed that the government was ready to change the bill to include the provision for a 50 per cent increase in seats for states.

Support for Women's Reservation

On the women's reservation issue, Badal said in the post on X, "The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women".

He said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) "has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House".

After detailed deliberations on key issues before Parliament during the party's meeting here on Saturday, the Shiromani Akali Dal also demanded a fair and equitable delimitation that ensures equal representation to all states, Badal said.

Speaking after the meeting, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that the decision on the two pending issues was taken at the meeting attended by all senior leaders.

Replying to a question, Daljit Singh Cheema said, "We have not opposed the delimitation. We wanted that those states which have controlled population as per national family norms should not be put to any disadvantage..."

Echoing Badal's views, he urged Parliament not to delay the implementation of the women's quota. He said the proposal to increase seats will benefit Punjab. "Both the bills should be passed in Parliament and should be implemented."

Political Speculation and Future Alliances

Akali Dal had left the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) six years ago citing differences over the three farm laws, which now stand repealed.

Badal's meeting with Prime Minister Modi at his office in the Parliament House complex on Friday has ignited speculation on the erstwhile allies joining hands again for the assembly elections due early next year.

Asked about it, Cheema said, "He is our Prime Minister, and the party president can meet the Prime Minister at any time. "You can ask him (Badal) about it when you meet him. I do not comment on these matters because the role of a spokesperson is to convey the party's decisions to the media.As and when a decision is taken, we will certainly inform you."

The government is making a fresh attempt for the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and redraw the Lok Sabha constituencies to increase their number to 816 in the ongoing Monsoon session by reaching out to opposition leaders and NDA allies.

The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the last session.

Senior SAD leaders who attended the meeting here chaired by Badal included Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (MP), Sikandar Singh Maluka, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Hira Singh Gabhria.

Senior party leader Sikandar Singh Maluka had told PTI on Friday that the current situation in Punjab demands a SAD-BJP alliance. He, however, clarified that it was his personal opinion and not that of the party.

Before their electoral alliance came to an end, the Akalis and the BJP used to contest all elections together. Sukhbir Badal's wife and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was a minister with Cabinet rank in the Modi government. In the 2022 Punjab assembly polls, the BJP won two seats, while SAD was reduced to three in the 117-member Assembly.