BJP, RSS leaders meet over organisational issues, party-govt coordination

Top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met in New Delhi on Monday to deliberate over a host of organisational issues and coordination between the party and government in a meeting which was also attended by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionaries.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, all former BJP presidents, besides RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar met at the residence of incumbent party chief JP Nadda.

Their deliberation went on for close to three hours.

Senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of Nadda holding a series of meetings with party leaders from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with the party also gearing up for assembly polls in states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later in the year.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

The BJP is also busy finalising the modalities of the celebration of the Modi government's eighth anniversary later this month. There are also several vacant posts in the party's organisation, including in its apex body of parliamentary board.