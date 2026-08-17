BJP rejig: Smriti Irani makes comeback, Ram Madhav gets key role

The Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled its revamped national team under President Nitin Nabin, featuring significant appointments and retentions across key leadership roles, signalling strategic changes within the party structure.

IMAGE: Former Union minister Smriti Irani has made a comeback to BJP's new team. Photograph: Amit /ANI Photo

Key Points BJP President Nitin Nabin announced the party's new national team, including 13 vice presidents.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the national treasurer.

B L Santhosh remains National General Secretary (Organisation), with Smriti Irani and Biplab Kumar Deb joining as national general secretaries.

The team includes many new faces among the 16 national secretaries from different states.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda, and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced its new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, appointing 13 vice presidents, including Ram Madhav, Lok Sabha MP D Purandeshwari and former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been made national treasurer.

Key Appointments In BJP's New National Team

The party has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.

Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries that the BJP has retained in its new team.

The BJP has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Sandeep Pathak and Manoj Tigga, in its team of 16 national secretaries from different states.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents.