BJP rebel stuns Mahayuti, defeats Sena nominee in Nashik council polls

In a significant upset for Maharashtra's ruling alliance, BJP rebel Gokul Gite secured a surprising victory in the Nashik legislative council elections, defeating the Shiv Sena's official candidate amidst allegations of foul play and internal party discord.

IMAGE: The Opposition MVA alleged that the ruling alliance used money and muscle power to force withdrawal of rival candidates. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points BJP rebel Gokul Gite won the Nashik legislative council seat with 357 votes, defeating ruling Shiv Sena's Narendra Darade who secured 248 votes.

Gite's victory was unexpected, as Darade, from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was considered a strong contender.

The Nashik constituency saw controversy after Gite announced his independent candidature against Darade, alleging foul language.

Despite senior Mahayuti leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde, intervening, Gite's name remained on the ballot, and his supporters continued campaigning.

The biennial elections saw 11 contested seats, with six others won unopposed by the Mahayuti alliance, leading to Opposition allegations of money and muscle power.

Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Gokul Gite sprang a surprise on Monday as he swept Maharashtra legislative council's Nashik district local governing body constituency, defeating ruling Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade.

Counting was being held on Monday for the June 18 elections to 11 seats in the state legislature's Upper House.

Unexpected Victory in Nashik

Gite secured 357 votes against Darade's 248, winning by 109 votes, as per election officials.

His victory came as a surprise, as the ruling party candidate was expected to put up a strong challenge.

Darade belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has been in the spotlight following a rebellion by six of the nine Shiv Sena-UBT Lok Sabha members, with two of them confirming their switch to the ruling Sena.

He had campaigned in the constituency along with several elected representatives for the election.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande expressed reservations over the outcome, saying, "There is a serious doubt about the result as we were assured that our candidate would be supported."

A visibly upset Darade left the counting centre after it became clear that a majority of local representatives had voted in favour of Gite.

Controversy and Campaign Dynamics

The Nashik constituency had witnessed controversy since Gite announced his candidature against Darade.

He had alleged that Darade used foul language against him. Gite entered the fray as an independent against Darade, the ruling alliance's official candidate.

Senior Mahayuti leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Shinde, BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant had intervened to resolve the issue.

Following intense discussions, Gite halted his campaign, but his name remained on the ballot as the withdrawal deadline had passed.

Though Gite had said he would not continue his campaign after meetings with senior leaders, he clarified on Monday that he only suspended his personal campaign while his supporters continued canvassing.

Broader Election Context

The biennial elections were originally notified for 17 seats, including one bypoll, but voting was necessitated in only 11 constituencies as candidates of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar's NCP, secured unopposed victories in six seats.

BJP's Arun Lakhani from Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli and Prajakt Tanpure from Ahilyanagar, NCP nominees Vikram Kakade from Pune and Aniket Tatkare from Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Shiv Sena candidates Ravindra Phatak from Thane and Dushyant Chaturvedi from Yavatmal were elected unopposed.

Tanpure joined the BJP shortly before filing his nomination. The Ahilyanagar leader, a nephew of NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, had earlier served as a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Opposition MVA alleged that the ruling alliance used money and muscle power to force withdrawal of rival candidates.