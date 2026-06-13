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Why BJP Is Protesting Jharkhand's Law And Order

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 19:39 IST

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The BJP has launched a torchlight protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand, demanding urgent action from the state government and police regarding the alarming rise in missing children cases and the deteriorating law and order situation, specifically highlighting three children missing for 13 days.

Key Points

  • The BJP organised a torchlight procession in Ranchi to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing cases of missing children in Jharkhand.
  • The protest specifically focused on three children, including 12-year-old twin brothers, who have been missing from Dhurwa for 13 days.
  • BJP leaders, including state president Aditya Sahu and Ranchi unit president Varun Sahu, met the families and demanded immediate recovery and an impartial probe.
  • Police confirmed an FIR was lodged and CCTV footage showed the twin brothers with another child at Hatia railway station on June 3, but their trace has since been lost.
  • Authorities state that search operations have been intensified, expressing hope for the children's swift tracing.

The BJP on Saturday took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi to protest against the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Jharkhand and rising cases of missing children. The procession began from Shalimar Market and concluded near the Old Assembly premises.

BJP Demands Action On Missing Children Case

BJP workers raised slogans against the state government and the police administration, alleging that three children, including twin brothers, have been missing from Dhurwa for the past 13 days and that police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case. "We demand the immediate recovery of the children. If they are not found, the party will intensify its agitation from the streets to the Assembly," said Varun Sahu, president of the BJP's Ranchi unit.

 

A delegation led by BJP state president Aditya Sahu had met the parents of the missing children on Friday and demanded an impartial probe along with the swift recovery of the minors.

Police said the 12-year-old twin brothers went missing near Shalimar Market under Dhurwa police limits on June 1, following which an FIR was lodged by their parents. "During examination of CCTV footage at various locations, the two brothers were seen with another child at Hatia railway station on June 3. Thereafter, no trace of the three children has been found," Dhurwa police station in-charge Arun Kumar Mahtha said. He said the search operation has been intensified and expressed hope that the children would be traced soon.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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