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Hanuman Chalisa Protest: BJP Demands Arrests In Leader Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 22:07 IST

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In Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP workers staged a distinctive protest, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at a police station to demand swift arrests in an alleged assault case involving a local BJP leader.

Key Points

  • BJP workers in Balrampur staged a unique protest, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at a police station.
  • The protest was against alleged police inaction in arresting suspects involved in the assault of BJP city vice-president Jayant Singh Dharmu.
  • Police have registered a case under relevant sections against four named individuals and two unidentified persons.
  • Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey assured protesting leaders of prompt and fair investigation into the matter.

BJP workers on Thursday staged a sit-in protest and recited the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Kotwali police station premises, alleging police inaction in arresting the accused in an assault case involving a BJP leader and nominated municipal corporator.

A large number of BJP office-bearers and workers gathered at the police station carrying religious books and began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and singing devotional hymns. They said their protest would continue until the accused were arrested. The protesters also raised slogans against the police administration and demanded immediate action in the case.

 

Details Of The Alleged Assault And Police Response

The protest followed an alleged assault on BJP city vice-president and nominated corporator Jayant Singh Dharmu near Ambedkar Tiraha on June 9.

According to the complaint, Dharmu was on his Activa scooter to deliver water bottles around 8 pm when a youth stopped him and allegedly misbehaved with him. When he objected, the accused reportedly called several associates, who allegedly assaulted him.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections against four named accused -- Shamsher Raza, Mani, Rana and Sahil Rizvi -- as well as two unidentified persons. Angered by the delay in arrests, BJP workers launched the protest at the police station and demanded swift action.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey reached the police station and held talks with the protesting BJP leaders, assuring them of prompt action. Pandey said a fair investigation was underway and necessary legal action would be taken soon on the basis of available evidence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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