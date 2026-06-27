BJP on brink of losing its only Kerala civic body amid UDF no-trust move

UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan announced that the Opposition would stage a protest in front of the Corporation office on June 29 and initiate further steps towards the no-confidence motion thereafter.

IMAGE: Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation mayor VV Rajesh (right). Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The UDF's offensive comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA is facing political and numerical difficulties.

The BJP's majority is fragile due to a councillor's arrest and the invalidation of oaths for 20 councillors, leaving them one short of a majority.

The NDA's majority currently hinges on the support of independent councillor.

The LDF has 29 councillors and the UDF 20, giving the Opposition a combined strength of 49.

A protest is scheduled for June 29, signalling further steps towards the no-confidence motion.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, a move that could pose a serious political challenge to the ruling National Democratic Alliance as it grapples with a fragile majority in the civic body.

UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan announced that the Opposition would stage a protest in front of the Corporation office on June 29 and initiate further steps towards the no-confidence motion thereafter.

Accusing the BJP administration of "administrative paralysis" and mismanagement during its first six months in office, Sabarinathan said the civic body had failed to tackle the city's mounting waste management problems, stray dog menace and drinking water shortages.

He also alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to present a vision for the future of the state capital despite promises of major development from the Centre.

The UDF's offensive comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA is facing political and numerical difficulties.

BJP councillor R Sugathan was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in connection with an localised assault case and remains in jail.

Adding to the BJP's troubles, the Kerala high court invalidated the oath taken by 20 BJP councillors, including Sugathan, holding that they had deviated from the prescribed format by invoking specific deities and "Bharat Mata".

Although the other 19 councillors hurriedly retook the oath, Sugathan could not do so because he was in custody.

As a result, Sugathan has not been sworn in, leaving the NDA effectively one member short of the 51-seat majority mark in the Corporation Council.

The alliance's majority currently hinges on the support of independent councillor Pattoor Radhakrishnan.

Against this backdrop, the UDF believes the timing is favourable to politically corner the BJP and test the stability of its administration through a no-confidence motion.

With Sugathan effectively out of the House, the NDA's strength has dropped to 50 in the 101-member council, leaving it one short of the 51 required for a majority.

The move is also likely to test whether the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has mounted strong protests against the BJP administration, will support the UDF's no-confidence motion.

The LDF has 29 councillors and the UDF 20, giving the Opposition a combined strength of 49.

While that is still below the majority mark, any absence, abstention or shift in support during the vote could make the proceedings politically significant and increase pressure on the BJP-led administration.