BJP names scribe, bizman among 15 in fifth Rajasthan list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its fifth list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

IMAGE: BJP candidate Bal Mukund Acharya on his way to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur, November 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 197 out of 200 seats in the state.

The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded KG Paliwal instead.

The party has also changed two candidates announced earlier.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma, a journalist, from Civil Lines, businessman Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar, and Upen Yadav, who held demonstrations and agitations on the issues of unemployed youths during the Congress rule, from Shahpura.

The party is yet to declare the candidates for Barmer, Pachpadra and Badi seats.

The BJP had announced Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, and Sarika Chaudhary as candidate from Baran-Atru seat in the third list on November 2.

However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat. The BJP has also replaced Sarika Chaudhary with Radheshyam Bairwa in Baran-Atru seat.

While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh.

The candidates for Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced.

Journalist Gopal Sharma has been fielded from Jaipur's Civil Lines against Congress candidate and minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas.

Former MLA Prahlad Gunjal has been made the party's candidate from Kota North seat, which is held by Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Gunjal is considered to be former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's loyalist.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for this seat.

The last date of filing nomination is November 6.