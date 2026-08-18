BJP names new in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab, Gujarat

BJP President Nitin Nabin has announced significant leadership changes, appointing new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat, effective immediately, to strengthen party affairs.

IMAGE: The organisational changes come ahead of several key assembly elections, including the politically important Uttar Pradesh polls early next year. Photograph: @NitinNabin/X

Key Points BJP President Nitin Nabin announced new state in-charges for party affairs.

Vinod Tawde was appointed in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

Satish Poonia was named in-charge for Punjab, strengthening the party's presence.

Tarun Chugh was appointed in-charge for Gujarat, a crucial state for the BJP.

These significant appointments are effective immediately, with further state in-charges to be announced.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde and national general secretary as in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

Newly appointed BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia was made in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, according to a notification issued by the party.

Nabin made Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat.

"These appointments will come into effect immediately. The appointment of other state in-charges will be made in due course; meanwhile, the current Prabhari arrangement will continue," the BJP said in a circular.