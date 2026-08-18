Home  » News » BJP names new in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab, Gujarat

BJP names new in-charges for poll-bound UP, Punjab, Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 18, 2026 12:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

BJP President Nitin Nabin has announced significant leadership changes, appointing new state in-charges for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat, effective immediately, to strengthen party affairs.

Nitin Nabin and Yogi Adityanath

IMAGE: The organisational changes come ahead of several key assembly elections, including the politically important Uttar Pradesh polls early next year. Photograph: @NitinNabin/X

Key Points

  • BJP President Nitin Nabin announced new state in-charges for party affairs.
  • Vinod Tawde was appointed in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.
  • Satish Poonia was named in-charge for Punjab, strengthening the party's presence.
  • Tarun Chugh was appointed in-charge for Gujarat, a crucial state for the BJP.
  • These significant appointments are effective immediately, with further state in-charges to be announced.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde and national general secretary as in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh and newly appointed national secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as co-in-charge.

Newly appointed BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia was made in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, according to a notification issued by the party.

 

Nabin made Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh in-charge of party affairs in Gujarat.

"These appointments will come into effect immediately. The appointment of other state in-charges will be made in due course; meanwhile, the current Prabhari arrangement will continue," the BJP said in a circular.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

bjp appointmentsstate in-chargesnitin nabinvinod tawdesatish poonia

More From Rediff

Is India Ready For Digital NEET?

Is India Ready For Digital NEET?
'There's Anger On The Ground Against BJP'

'There's Anger On The Ground Against BJP'
'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'

'No Loss Of Demographic Dividend Opportunity Yet'

Related Stories

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

Quick Links

BJPPunjabGujaratNitin NabinUttar PradeshRajya SabhaIshwarbhai PatelVinod TawdeJagdishSatish Poonia

Web Stories

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan
Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop
Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030

Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030