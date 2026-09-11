BJP names babu who took VRS as candidate for Nagaon LS bypoll

The BJP has strategically nominated former IAS officer Debashish Sharma for the crucial Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam, a move that follows his recent retirement and swift entry into the party.

IMAGE: Debashish Sharma (3rd from right), Lenin Sourav Bora and Gunjan Kalita join the BJP in Assam, September 8, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @borgohainSGB/X

Key Points Former IAS officer Debashish Sharma is the BJP's candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll in Assam.

Sharma took voluntary retirement as Nagaon District Commissioner and joined the BJP shortly before his nomination.

The by-election for the Nagaon seat is scheduled for October 6, with results on October 9.

The seat became vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi, who won on a Congress ticket, later joined the BJP.

A complaint has been lodged against Sharma concerning decisions made during his tenure as District Commissioner.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday named former IAS officer Debashish Sharma as its candidate for the bypoll to Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Sharma took voluntary retirement from service on September 3 while serving as the Nagaon district commissioner.

He joined the BJP on September 8 and was given the party's ticket two days later to contest the seat.

Bypoll Details And Seat Vacancy

The by-election will be held on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The Nagaon seat was vacated by Pradyut Bordoloi, who had won the constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He later joined the BJP and won from Dispur in the recent assembly polls.

Controversy And Sharma's Background

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain had last week filed a complaint with the Assam chief electoral officer seeking a review of various decisions taken during Sharma's tenure as Nagaon district commissioner and demanding appropriate action against him.

The chief electoral officer's office forwarded the complaint to the Election Commission for necessary action and instructions.

An English literature graduate and a postgraduate in public relations, Sharma joined the Assam Civil Services in 1992 and was first posted in Barpeta.

He served as special officer to the then Assam governor, Lt Gen S K Sinha, and as deputy resident commissioner of the Assam Bhawan in Mumbai, where he represented the state government in Maharashtra.

Sharma also served as commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and district commissioner of Morigaon before being transferred to Nagaon, from where he took voluntary retirement.

Sharma is the founding chairman and trustee of the cancer care organisation 'Deepshikha'.