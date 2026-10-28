BJP names Hardeep Puri for L Murugan's RS seat from MP

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been officially nominated as the BJP's candidate for the crucial Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, set to take place on November 12.

FILE IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was not on the list of candidates. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was named the BJP's candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 12, fills the vacancy left by former Union minister L Murugan's resignation on October 14.

Puri's current Rajya Sabha term from Uttar Pradesh was set to conclude on November 25.

L Murugan resigned to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu, despite his term being due to end in 2030.

Given the BJP's majority in Madhya Pradesh, Puri is expected to have a smooth election.

The BJP on Thursday named Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's Choice For Rajya Sabha Seat

The BJP central election committee has approved Puri's name for the bypoll, the party said in a statement.

Puri, 74, currently serves as the Union minister of petroleum and natural gas. His term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh was set to be over on November 25.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan will take place on November 12.

Murugan had quit the Union council of ministers and the Rajya Sabha on October 14. He was minister of state for parliamentary affairs and information and broadcasting.

His term was due to end on April 2, 2030. While quitting, Murugan had said that he wanted to focus on strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

With the BJP ruling Madhya Pradesh, its candidate will have a smooth sailing in the bypoll.

Members of legislative assemblies elect Rajya Sabha members.

As per procedure, counting will be held on the same evening after conclusion of voting.