BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row

A privilege motion against BJP MP Sushmita Dev for allegedly using the derogatory term "lungiwala" against CPM's John Brittas led to the adjournment of Rajya Sabha proceedings.

IMAGE: CPI-M MP John Brittas has moved a privilege motion against BJP's Sushmita Dev. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to an uproar over alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MP Sushmita Dev.

CPM MP John Brittas accused Dev of repeatedly calling him "lungiwala" during a parliamentary session.

Brittas had previously moved a privilege motion against Dev for the alleged slur.

The Chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, adjourned the session, stating he would meet with the concerned MPs to resolve the matter.

Opposition MPs also raised slogans regarding alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, adding to the disruption.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in pre-lunch session on Wednesday without transacting any business following an uproar over Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory remarks against CPM's John Brittas.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table at the start of the day, Brittas raised the issue of him being targetted with the "lungiwala" slur by Dev.

While Brittas found support in Opposition ranks, Treasury benches demanded that Dev be heard before passing any order.

Amid a ruckus, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who ruled that he would call the concerned MPs to his chamber to discuss the issue, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Allegations Of Derogatory Remarks

Brittas had had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev for addressing him as "lungiwala" during proceedings in the Upper House on Monday.

On Wednesday, after being granted permission to speak, Brittas said when he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 on Monday afternoon, the BJP MP left her allotted seat and moved to a seat immediately behind him. "

She repeatedly called me lungiwala," he alleged.

Radhakrishnan said there should be no disrespect and that he would invite the concerned MPs to his chamber and sort things out.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as Leader of the House J P Nadda asked the Chair to allow Dev to also speak. She went up to the Chair to seek permission to speak.

Parliamentary Disruption And Adjournment

Meanwhile, some Opposition MPs led by those from Congress demanded the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to be allowed to speak.

They raised slogans over alleged theft of donations made to Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As the two sides indulged in a slugging match, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.