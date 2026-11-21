BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is set to release a controversial new book promising to expose alleged secrets about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's past.

IMAGE: The newly launched memoir on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Belonging: A Journey of Love, kept on the shelves at Khan Market's Bahrisons Booksellers, in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma

Key Points BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced on Saturday he will write a "real book" on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The book promises to reveal details on how Sonia Gandhi became the owner of Maruti and how the National Herald was bought.

Dubey's book will also explore the "real reasons" behind the fight between Sonia Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi.

Other topics include Sonia Gandhi's influence during 2004-14, the Bofors scam, and her political preferences between Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Dubey specifically alleged that Sonia Gandhi was the managing director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti, claiming she was the real owner based on a November 21, 1970 agreement.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said he will write a "real book" on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, claiming he will reveal how she became the owner of Maruti and how the National Herald was bought.

Dubey's Book Promises Major Revelations

In a post on X, Dubey said his book will also tell the "real reasons" behind the fight between Sonia Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP MPs' remarks.

"Not a hit job, I will write a real book about Sonia Gandhi ji. How did Sonia ji become the owner of Maruti? How was the National Herald bought? How was Sonia ji above the prime minister during 2004–14?. What is the real reason behind the fight between Maneka Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji?" Dubey said on X, indicating that his book will answer these questions.

Dubey suggested that his book will also provide the "real story" behind the Bofors scam.

"Why did Sonia ji go to the China Olympics with her family instead of the prime minister? What is the story behind Sitaram Kesri ji's dhoti? Why did the fight between prime minister Narasimha Rao ji and Sonia Gandhi ji happen? Which Congress leader betrayed her in 1999? Of Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji, whom does she prefer politically?" he said, indicating that his book will throw light on these questions as well.

"Wait and see," the BJP leader added.

Allegations On Sonia Gandhi's Maruti Ownership

In another post on X, Dubey alleged that Sonia Gandhi was the managing director and 50 per cent shareholder of Maruti, despite being a "foreign national."

"On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Sonia Gandhi's Maruti Technical Services Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of Maruti," the BJP MP claimed.