BJP MP, on flood survey, falls into river in Patna

October 03, 2019 08:40 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Wednesday night fell into a river near Patna while he was on his way to a flood-hit area falling in his parliamentary constituency.

IMAGE: Onlookers, who were standing on the banks of the river to receive BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, dived into the river and Yadav was promptly rescued. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Dhanarua block of rural Patna, which falls under Pataliputra Lok Sabha segment. Yadav is representing Pataliputra for the second consecutive term.

Yadav was riding a contraption made with the help of tyre tubes tied to bamboo shafts, apparently on account of non-availability of boats, to cross the Dardha along with some of his supporters.

The contraption was about a few yards from the shore when it tilted and all those aboard, including the MP, fell into the river.

WATCH: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav falls into the river in Patna

Onlookers, who were standing on the banks of the river to receive the lawmaker, dived into the river and Yadav was promptly rescued.

The MP remained unconscious for a few seconds during which the people fanned him with their 'gamchas' to help him recover after which Yadav -- looking haggard from the shock and suffocation -- was led to his destination.

A former deputy mayor of Patna known for his hands on approach, Yadav had joined the BJP in 2014 after snapping his long ties with Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad.

Yadav had defeated Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in the Lok Sabha polls that year and retained the seat five years later when she again posed a challenge.

Patna is among 15 districts of Bihar where a flood-like situation has arisen after heavy rainfall over the weekend.