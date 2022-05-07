News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over 'Kya bolna hai' remark

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over 'Kya bolna hai' remark

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2022 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Keeping up its attack on Rahul Gandhi over his "personal foreign trips and nightclubbing", the Bharataiya Janata Party has lashed out at the Congress leader over a recent video that is purportedly shot during his meeting with Telangana Congress leaders ahead of an address to farmers in the state.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing ‘Rythu Sangarshana Sabha’ in Warangal on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a purported video of Rahul Gandhi in which he is seen sitting with Telangana party leaders and asking them "...Kya exactly bolna hai" (what exactly do I have to say).

"What is the main theme today? Kya bolna hai?" Gandhi is also heard asking the leaders present around him in a room in the purported video.

 

Malviya hit out at the former Congress chief's recent visit to Nepal where he was seen in a nightclub in Kathmandu.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi before his rally in Telangana, supposedly in solidarity with farmers, asks what is the theme, Kya bolna hai. This is what happens when you do politics in between personal foreign trips and nightclubbing... Such exaggerated sense of entitlement," tweeted Malviya.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday blew the poll bugle for the party with Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Telangana which is scheduled to go to the assembly polls next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'BJP ran well-oiled strategy to destroy Rahul's image'
'BJP ran well-oiled strategy to destroy Rahul's image'
Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress
Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
TRAGICOMEDY In The Congress
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
Two Hizbul terrorists held from Kashmir's Bandipora
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words

Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words

Weaponising Hinduism will win elections, but...

Weaponising Hinduism will win elections, but...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances