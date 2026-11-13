BJP MLA's nephew at wheel as Range Rover kills bike-taxi passenger in Guj

A fatal hit-and-run in Ahmedabad involving a BJP MLA's nephew has sparked questions about legal procedures after the accused was detained and released without arrest, highlighting complexities in road accident investigations.

IMAGE: Range Rover allegedly driven by a BJP MLA's nephew that fatally rammed a bike-taxi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, November 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A bike-taxi passenger was killed and the rider injured in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning after a speeding SUV rammed into their two-wheeler.

The SUV was allegedly driven by Raghavendra Kushwaha, nephew of ruling BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha.

Police detained Raghavendra on Thursday but released him after serving a legal notice under BNSS section 35(3), as there is no provision for arrest in this case.

A case was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, with further action pending blood report findings.

A bike-taxi passenger was killed and the rider injured after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by the 35-year-old nephew of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA rammed into their two-wheeler in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, the police said on Friday.

Police Action And Legal Proceedings

The hit-and-run accident took place on Wednesday morning near Shilaj Circle under Bopal police station limits, following which the police detained the accused, Raghavendra Kushwaha, the nephew of Bapunagar MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha, and later released him after serving a legal notice, officials said.

A Range Rover, allegedly driven by Raghavendra, hit the Rapido bike-taxi at a turning, resulting in the death of the passenger, Harshad Purabia, and injuring rider Pradeep Dadwal, deputy superintendent of police Neelam Goswami said.

Purabia had booked a Rapido ride from Ghatlodia to commute to his workplace, she said.

Goswami said the car's registration number was obtained through technical surveillance and Raghavendra was detained on Thursday.

"We issued him (Raghavendra) a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) because there is no provision for arrest in this case," Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural) Om Prakash Jat told PTI.

Raghavendra was caught within 24 hours, taken for medical examination, and his blood sample was also collected for testing, he said, adding that further course of action will be decided based on the findings of the blood report.

A case was registered on Wednesday under sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 281 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.