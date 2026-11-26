BJP MLA Munirathna faces fresh legal trouble after being booked for allegedly intimidating and publicly identifying a woman who accused him of rape, aiming to prevent her testimony in the ongoing court case.

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Key Points BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks and threatening a woman who accused him of rape.

The case was registered on Wednesday under sections 72 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant alleged Munirathna made public statements on November 8 and in a video aired on November 14 to expose her identity and prevent her testimony.

The woman had previously filed a rape complaint against Munirathna during the COVID period, which is currently in its initial trial stage.

Yeshwanthapura police have initiated an investigation into the new complaint.

Police have booked BJP MLA Munirathna for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman who had accused him of rape in an earlier case, publicly disclosing her identity and threatening her "with the intention of preventing her from deposing before the court," officials said.

The case was registered on Wednesday under sections 72 (disclosure of the identity of victims of specified sexual offences) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by a 40-year-old woman from Bengaluru.

Allegations Of Public Intimidation

In her complaint on Wednesday, the woman alleged that Munirathna had targeted her through public statements on November 8, while inaugurating a BJP party office at B K Nagar in Yeshwanthpur, and subsequently in a video aired by a news channel on November 14.

The complainant alleged that Munirathna had deliberately made the remarks to publicly expose her identity and mentally harass her, with the intention of preventing her from giving evidence in the rape case pending before the court.

Background Of The Rape Case

She stated that she had lodged a rape complaint against Munirathna and others at Kaggalipura Police Station during the COVID period, alleging that the MLA had forcibly sexually exploited her after initially contacting her through his followers in 2020.

According to the complaint, the Kaggalipura police subsequently investigated the case and filed a chargesheet, and the trial is currently at its initial stage before the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The complainant said she possessed videos of Munirathna's alleged remarks and would submit them to the police as evidence during the investigation.

She sought legal action against the MLA, alleging his public statements and threats aimed at intimidating her and preventing her from testifying in the pending case.

The Yeshwanthapura police have started an investigation.