MLA Kelkar Blames Thane's Redevelopment For Rising Crime

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar highlights a concerning link between Thane's booming real estate sector, driven by redevelopment and cluster projects, and a significant increase in crime, urging thorough investigation into recent incidents like the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar links Thane's rising crime to its booming real estate and redevelopment projects.

The statement follows the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, raising concerns about safety.

Kelkar warns of anti-social elements emerging due to accelerated infrastructure and urban development activities.

He suggests large-scale urban renewal initiatives could trigger severe turf wars over contract awards and dominance.

Police have registered a case against five individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Thursday said increase in crime in Thane was due to the city's real estate sector booming from redevelopment projects and cluster development drives.

His statement came in the backdrop of the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot and stabbed on Tuesday night under Kapurbawdi police station limits. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment.

Concerns Over Urban Development And Crime

Addressing reporters, Kelkar said anti-social elements were rearing their heads amid acceleration of infrastructure and urban development activities in Thane.

"Thane is a city with a rich cultural, socially conscious, and historical background. A murder occurring in such a city is extremely enraging. If this act stems from political rivalry or personal feuds, an in-depth investigation is imperative. Public perception must not be created that any information is being hidden or suppressed," Kelkar stated.

"Large-scale urban renewal and cluster development initiatives across Thane could trigger severe turf wars over contract awards and dominance," he asserted.

Police have registered a case against five persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.