BJP makes Vinod Tawde, 4 others in-charge of poll-bound UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a significant organisational reshuffle, appointing new in-charges and co-in-charges for all states and Union territories, strategically positioning key leaders ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: Smriti Irani has been made BJP's in-charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff.com archives

Key Points The BJP has appointed new in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and 8 Union territories.

Prominent leaders like Smriti Irani, Ram Madhav, and Sunil Bansal have been assigned key states.

Anil Baluni and Ashish Usha Agrawal have been elevated in the party's communication department.

These organisational changes are effective immediately and precede assembly elections in several states next year.

The appointments aim to strengthen the party's presence and strategy across various regions.

The BJP on Wednesday appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union territories, assigning Haryana and Chhattisgarh to national general secretary Smriti Irani and Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand to party vice-president Ram Madhav, officials said.

In a reshuffle, the BJP has elevated Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, which includes the party's national media cell and social media unit.

Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently appointed co-convenor of the BJP's national media department, has also been elevated as its convenor, a post Baluni held so far.

Key Leadership Assignments

"All these appointments made by BJP president Nitin Nabin come into effect immediately," the party said in a notification.

According to the notification, senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will serve as the in-charge for Delhi, while Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh will be the co-in-charges.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has been made the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, with Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anand Ojha as co-in-charges.

Assembly polls are due in the state next year.

Strategic State Focus

BJP vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been made in-charge for Maharashtra, while Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade and Kamaljeet Sehrawat have been named co-in-charges.

Smriti Irani, the national general secretary of the BJP, has been made the in-charge for Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while Harish Dwivedi, also a national general secretary, will serve as the in-charge for Bihar and Karnataka.

Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has been named in-charge for Gujarat, where elections are due next year.

In another state that will go to polls next year, Punjab, Satish Poonia has been named the in-charge, with former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Rajya Sabha MP Alka Gurjar as co-in-charges.

Poonia has also been appointed in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Communication Department Changes

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been appointed in-charge for Telangana and West Bengal.

He was already serving as in-charge for Bengal after succeeding Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to the notification, BJP vice-president Ram Madhav has appointed political affairs in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

Lok Sabha MP D Purandeswari has been assigned Odisha, with national secretary Swadesh Singh as the co-in-charge.

BJP MLA from Assam, Rajeep Roy, has been assigned Manipur, another state where elections are due next year.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplav Kumar Deb has been made the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, while ex-Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar has been assigned Goa.

The coastal state goes to polls next year.