Rediff.com  » News » BJP leaders speak strange things: Priyanka on Modi's 'dig my grave' remark

BJP leaders speak strange things: Priyanka on Modi's 'dig my grave' remark

Source: PTI
April 25, 2023 18:25 IST
Taking a strong exception to Narendra Modi's comments that the opposition party wants to "dig his grave", Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said there won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want the prime minister's good health and that he has a long life.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits an exhibition during the 'Bharose ka Sammelan' programme, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, April 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Calling such statements "strange" and questioning as to whether it is an election issue as it is being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about Modi or any other leader, irrespective of their party.

 

"I have seen that BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) leaders come here and speak strange things. I heard the prime minister was saying that opposition leaders want to dig his grave, what kind of talk is this? There won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want our prime minister's good health and that he has a long life," Vadra said.

Addressing a public meeting in T Narasipura, as part of the party's campaigning for the May 10 assembly polls, she said, "But, I want to ask you (people) -- is this an election issue? They raise strange issues, but why don't they speak about you? Why don't they speak about price rise, unemployment, talk about taking you forward?"

Hitting out at the Congress members, who had purportedly raised the Modi teri kabar khudegi (Modi your grave will be dug) slogan, Modi had on several occasions during his campaigning in Karnataka has asserted that people, instead, are chanting Modi tera kamal khilega (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

"I want to tell you that it is your duty to ensure that this election is centered around your issues. This election is not about Modi ji. This election is not about any leader, irrespective of the party they are from. This election is about your Karnataka, it is about your pride, your daily life, which has been destroyed by their loot," Vardra said.

If people of Karnataka fail to realise that this election is about them, the future of their children, this election to save their state and culture, "you will be committing a big mistake", she said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former minister HC Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
