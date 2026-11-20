Police in Gorakhpur have arrested five individuals, including a JCB driver, as investigations continue into the tragic death of a BJP leader's 14-year-old son, who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer following a Samajwadi Party roadshow.

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Key Points Five individuals, including the JCB driver, were arrested late on Thursday night in connection with the death of a BJP leader's 14-year-old son in Gorakhpur.

The boy, Aryavardhan, was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer returning from a Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow.

Samajwadi Party leader Sadhu Yadav, whose wife contested the Assembly election on an SP ticket, has been named in the FIR and questioned by police.

Police seized all four JCB machines used during the roadshow and are investigating their ownership and arrangement.

The accident occurred when Aryavardhan, a Class 10 student, was walking to pick up his sister around 2.30 pm, and was hit by one of the bulldozers.

Police have arrested five people, including the JCB driver, here late on Thursday night over the death of a BJP leader's 14-year-old son, who was allegedly crushed by a bulldozer following Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur, an official said.

Investigation Into Tragic Accident

The boy, Aryavardhan, was the son of Onkar Singh, district co-convenor of the BJP's Election Commission Liaison Department.

A Samajwadi Party leader, Sadhu Yadav, has been named in the FIR and was brought to the AIIMS-Gorakhpur police station from his residence for questioning. His family shared a video on social media, claiming that police personnel had surrounded their house.

Sadhu Yadav's wife, Chinta Yadav, had contested the Assembly election from Campierganj on an SP ticket.

In a video shared on social media, his brother Surendra Yadav is seen calling SP office-bearers to their residence, claiming that police had surrounded the house from all sides.

Police Action And Seizures

SP (City) Nimish Patil confirmed the arrest of five accused.

Police also seized all four JCB machines used during the roadshow and were investigating their ownership and who had arranged them.

Details Of The Roadshow And Incident

Four bulldozers were deployed along the Koodaghat main road on Wednesday to welcome Akhilesh Yadav during his roadshow. One was decorated with a large floral garland, while another carried a poster describing Akhilesh as the 'favourite of Gen-Z'. Akhilesh was also welcomed with a floral garland presented using a bulldozer.

The accident occurred when the bulldozers were returning after the roadshow. Aryavardhan was hit by one of the machines, following which the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

According to his father, the Class 10 student was walking towards a nearby crossing around 2.30 pm to pick up his sister when the accident occurred. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Sadhu Yadav is among more than 60 people who have been named in the FIR, police said and added that all aspects of the incident were being investigated.