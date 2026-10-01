India Unites In Prayer For Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar

Across India, prayers and special rituals are being offered for Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave pilot who thwarted an alleged attempt to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, saving 174 lives.

Photograph: Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via/Reuters

Key Points BJP leaders and devotees nationwide are conducting pujas and havans for Captain Smit Machchhar's recovery.

Machchhar, captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, was stabbed while foiling an alleged co-pilot's attempt to crash the plane.

Special rituals, including Rudrabhishek and Maha Mrityunjaya mantras, are being performed at prominent temples like Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath.

The pilot's actions saved nearly 180 lives, earning him national praise and recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident involved an emergency descent and diversion to Saudi Arabia, highlighting the severity of the mid-air threat.

BJP leaders performed puja and havan at several temples across the country for the speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight during an alleged attempt to crash the plane.

Prayers were held at many temples, including Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Kedarnath shrine and Somnath temple.

Nation Unites In Prayer For Hero Pilot

In Indore, prayers were offered at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple for the pilot's speedy recovery.

"His courage and sense of duty in adverse circumstances have made the entire country proud," a BJP leader said.

A havan was performed at the 108-ft Hanuman Temple in Jhandewalan in Delhi. BJP leaders and workers also offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple for Machchhar's speedy recovery, the party said.

Special Rituals At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Special religious rituals were performed at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the good health and long life of Captain Machchhar, and to honour his courage, dedication to duty and efforts to protect human lives, the temple administration said.

As part of the ceremony, Rudrabhishek was performed by 21 priests using kusha-infused water, while 11 priests chanted one lakh Maha Mrityunjaya mantras for the pilot's recovery, it said.

Special arrangements were also made during the Ganga aarti at Namo Ghat and the Kashi Vishwanath temple ghat in the evening.

"May Baba Vishwanath grant him a speedy and complete recovery and a long life to serve the nation and humanity," the temple trust said in its repost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post lauding the brave pilot on X.

Somnath Temple's Worship For Machchhar

A special puja was performed at the Somnath temple in Gujarat for the speedy recovery and long life of Machchhar, while a continuous Mahamrityunjaya mantra chanting ritual was also started.

"For the pride of the nation, brave pilot Smit Machhar, a special grand worship was performed at the first Jyotirlinga, Shri Somnath, for his excellent health and long life, Somnath Temple said in a post on X.

The temple said that during the flight to Tel Aviv, displaying indomitable courage, wisdom, and unparalleled dedication to duty, he foiled a cruel conspiracy like 9/11 and saved nearly 180 precious lives.

For the Indian pilot Smit Machhar, a special grand worship of Somnath Mahadev was performed, and the continuous 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Japa Ritual' has been initiated.

"May Lord Shiva, with His special grace, swiftly restore this brave young man to complete health," it added.

Pilot's Bravery Averts Mid-Air Disaster

Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, thwarted his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash the aircraft on Wednesday. He was stabbed and sustained serious injuries.

The flight had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.