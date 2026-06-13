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BJP Leaders Assure Support To Family Of Indian Seafarer Killed Off Oman Coast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 17:37 IST

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Following the tragic death of Indian seafarer Shivanand Chaurasia in an attack off the Oman coast, BJP leaders have assured his grieving family in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, of comprehensive government and party support.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three Indian crew members, including Shivanand Chaurasia from Deoria, were killed in an attack on merchant ships off the Oman coast.
  • BJP leaders, including an MLA and regional president, visited Shivanand's family to offer condolences and assure government assistance.
  • The incident occurred on June 10 when a tanker with 24 Indian crew members was targeted, leading to three deaths.
  • Shivanand Chaurasia, an engine fitter, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter, with his death causing grief in Surauli village.

BJP leaders on Saturday met the family of a Deoria man who was among three Indian crew members killed during an attack on merchant ships off the Oman coast amid the US-Iran conflict, and assured them of all possible assistance.

Following directions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ramdhar Chaurasia, MLA from Rampur Karkhana, visited Surauli village and met the family of 35-year-old Shivanand Chaurasia to offer condolences and support. Earlier, BJP Gorakhpur regional president Sahajanand Rai and district president Kali Prasad had also met the bereaved family and expressed their condolences. Former MLA and Samajwadi Party leader Anugrah Narayan Singh also visited the family.

 

Government And Party Support For Bereaved Family

The leaders conveyed their support to the family, heard their concerns and assured them that efforts would be made to provide all possible support from the government, administration and party levels.

Shivanand Chaurasia, a resident of Surauli village, was working as an engine fitter on a tanker operated by a foreign shipping company. According to family members and official sources, the tanker was targeted on June 10 in an attack on merchant vessels off the Oman coast.

There were 24 Indian crew members on board the tanker. While 21 crew members were rescued, three, including Shivanand, went missing. Their bodies were recovered on Thursday. The news of his death had triggered grief in Surauli village. His father Ramji Chaurasia had earlier told PTI that Shivanand had moved to Mumbai around eight months ago before joining the shipping company. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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