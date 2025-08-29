BJP leaders jittery as they're caught stealing votes: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have become jittery as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been 'caught stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission'.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with LoP Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah on Friday. Photograph: @AICC on X via ANI Photo

He was addressing a public rally in Siwan as part of the Congress's ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

"The Narendra Modi government has been caught stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission, which is why BJP leaders have started jumping up and down," he said.

"The BJP is shaken and its leaders are jittery. We will expose them in the future," Gandhi said.

"The BJP has been winning elections by stealing your votes. Now, we will not allow them to do so. They added one crore fake voters in the electoral rolls of Maharashtra after last year's Lok Sabha polls... it's a proven fact," Gandhi claimed.

Voting is the right of Dalits, minorities, women but the Modi government steals votes to win polls, he alleged.