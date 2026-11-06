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Illegal Firecracker Stockpile Leads To Case Against BJP Leader, Nephew

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 11:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Muzaffarnagar have booked a local BJP leader and arrested his nephew for illegally stocking 26 cartons of firecrackers, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on unauthorised explosive sales.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A local BJP leader and his nephew were booked for allegedly illegally stocking firecrackers in Muzaffarnagar.
  • Police seized 26 cartons of firecrackers from a godown in Charthawal town on Thursday evening.
  • The nephew, Luv Garg, has been arrested in connection with the case.
  • The accused face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Explosives Act.

A local BJP leader and his nephew have been booked for allegedly illegally stocking firecrackers for sale, with police seizing 26 cartons of crackers from a godown in Charthawal town, officials said on Friday.

Illegal Stockpile Uncovered

The accused have been identified as Manish Garg, a former BJP mandal president of Charthawal, and his nephew Luv Garg. Luv Garg has been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

 

Circle Officer Sunil Kumar said police registered a case against the two under Sections 125 (acts endangering the human life or personal safety of others), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substances) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Explosives Act.

"Acting on a tip-off, police raided the godown in Charthawal on Thursday evening and seized 26 cartons of firecrackers allegedly stocked for sale without the requisite permission," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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