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Jabalpur BJP Leader Dies After Licensed Gun Accidentally Fires

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 13:31 IST

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A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Jabalpur, Sangeeta Rajak, tragically died from an accidental gunshot wound after her licensed firearm discharged, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • BJP leader Sangeeta Rajak (38) died from an accidental gunshot wound in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred early Sunday morning when her licensed gun discharged while she was bringing it out during a dispute outside her home.
  • The family had obtained the firearm for security purposes after a recent incident involving explosives near their residence.
  • Police have registered a case and seized the weapon, with further investigation into the circumstances underway.
  • Rajak had previously contested municipal elections as a BJP candidate and remained associated with the party.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader died in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after her licensed gun accidentally went off in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am in Old Shobhapur, Ranjhi, police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Golhani told PTI. "Sangeeta Rajak (38) succumbed to a gunshot injury at a private hospital. A case has been registered and evidence is being collected as part of the investigation," he said.

 

Investigation Into Accidental Firing

Citing information provided by family members, Golhani said a dispute was taking place outside the house and Rajak's husband and brother-in-law had gone there. "She was bringing out a licensed gun kept inside the house to hand it over to them when it accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet hitting her in the abdomen," the officer said.

Golhani said some anti-social elements had allegedly hurled explosives at the family's house a few days ago, creating panic in the area. Following this, the family had obtained the licensed firearm for security purposes. The weapon has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said.

Rajak had previously contested municipal elections as a BJP candidate and remained associated with the party, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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