Kerala BJP Leader Faces Culpable Homicide Attempt Case

BJP Thrissur South District President A R Sreekumar has been booked under a culpable homicide attempt case following his wife's complaint of brutal assault and subsequent harassment by party workers.

Key Points BJP Thrissur South District President A R Sreekumar has been booked under a culpable homicide attempt case.

The case stems from a complaint filed by his wife, who alleges he brutally assaulted her for returning home late.

His wife claims he slapped her, pulled her hair, and attempted to hit her head against a wall.

She also reported harassment from party workers on social media, accusing her of lodging a false complaint.

A culpable homicide attempt case has been registered against a local BJP leader here on a complaint filed by his wife, accusing him of brutally assaulting her recently when she returned home late from her parents' place, police said on Friday.

BJP Thrissur South District President A R Sreekumar has been booked under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), a non-bailable offence, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday, an officer of Mathilakom police station here said.

Wife Alleges Brutal Assault And Harassment

Meanwhile, Sreekumar's wife told reporters here that when she recently returned from her parents' home to her marital residence, her husband allegedly assaulted her for arriving late. "He did not even ask for a reason and just started hitting me. He slapped me on the face, pulled my hair and tried to hit my head on the wall," she alleged.

She also claimed that party workers have been harassing her and accusing her of lodging a false complaint by putting up various posts on social media platforms.

There was no immediate response from Sreekumar to the allegations of his wife.