News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

BJP leader bids Rs 2 cr for sarpanch post in Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 01, 2024 16:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An 'auction' for the post of sarpanch in a Gurdaspur village saw one of the bidders offering Rs 2 crore for the position.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The auction, a violation of democratic norms, has been condemned by several political leaders.

Elections to gram panchayats in Punjab will be held on October 15.

 

Bidding for the auction that was held in Hardowal Kalan village started at Rs 50 lakh, and shot up to Rs 2 crore, offered by local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atma Singh.

The politician, who made the bid through a cheque, said villagers had decided to elect a Sarpanch who will offer maximum funds for the village.

The auction money will be spent on the development of the village, he said.

The allocation of the funds will be decided by a committee composed of the villagers, said Atma Singh, whose father too had once served as sarpanch.

Hardowal Kalan, one of the biggest villages in Gurdaspur district with around 350 acres of Panchayat land, is not the sole village where such an auction took place.

In Bathinda's Gehri Buttar village, a similar bidding process took place for the sarpanch post.

One of the aspirants bid Rs 60 lakh for the post, but no final decision could be reached.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the auction and demanded jail for those who orchestrated it.

"This is open corruption. There is no precedent of such a bidding process," he said.

"This is wrong, I want to ask the vigilance bureau to take action against whoever offered Rs 2 crore," the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly added.

Polling will be held for 13,237 'sarpanches' and 83,437 'panches' on October 15 through the use of ballot boxes.

According to the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

Votes will be counted the same day they are cast.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Fighting corruption is like a second freedom struggle'
'Fighting corruption is like a second freedom struggle'
12 killed as violence rocks Bengal panchayat polls
12 killed as violence rocks Bengal panchayat polls
In Haryana, you are punished if you fight corruption!
In Haryana, you are punished if you fight corruption!
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 44% voting till 1 pm
Last phase of J-K polls: Over 44% voting till 1 pm
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled
Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe temporarily stalled
Man who killed, ate mother gets death penalty
Man who killed, ate mother gets death penalty
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Dynasty, corruption, appeasement must quit India: BJP

Dynasty, corruption, appeasement must quit India: BJP

'1,621 teachers died of Covid in UP panchayat polls'

'1,621 teachers died of Covid in UP panchayat polls'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances