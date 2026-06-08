BJP leader alleges being told to leave hotel because of 'Kashmiri identity'

BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah's recent experience of alleged hotel discrimination in Maharashtra due to his Kashmiri identity sparks a crucial debate on persistent stereotypes and the politics of identity.

IMAGE: Sajid Yousuf Shah has alleged a hotel discriminated against him due to his Kashmiri identity. Photograph: @TheSkandar/X

Key Points BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf Shah was allegedly asked to leave a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, due to concerns linked to his Kashmiri identity.

Shah expressed deep sadness, noting that the incident highlights persistent stereotypes and apprehensions despite efforts to build trust between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.

He called for a future where citizens are judged by character, not region or identity, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in his post.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar criticised the BJP, suggesting Shah was experiencing the consequences of the party's "politics of hatred" and its impact on Muslims.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kashmir claimed he was asked to leave a hotel in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) within an hour of checking in due to concerns linked his "Kashmiri identity."

"Today, I experienced something that left me deeply saddened. After checking into a hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, I was later (after an hour) asked to leave because of concerns linked to my Kashmiri identity," BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf Shah posted on his X handle on June 7.

Shah said that the owner of the hotel was courteous and candid, and acknowledged that the decision was unfair and hurtful and that he was only following instructions.

BJP Leader's Account Of Discrimination

"I am not sharing this to seek sympathy or assign blame. I share it because such moments remind us that while laws can unite a nation, trust and understanding take longer to build.

"For decades, countless Kashmiris have worked to strengthen the bonds between Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of India. Most Indians have welcomed us with warmth and respect. Yet incidents like this show that stereotypes and apprehensions persist," he said.

Shah said his faith in India and its people remains unshaken.

"I hope we continue moving toward a future where no citizen is judged by their region, faith, or identity, but by their character and conduct. That is the India we must strive for," the BJP leader said while tagging the handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post.

Call For Unity Amidst Persistent Stereotypes

Reacting to Shah's post, National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the BJP leader was "getting a taste of their own medicine".

The politics of hatred that the @BJP4India propagates across the country has now come back to haunt one of its own, Dar said.

"A man who was nurtured and raised within the @RSSorg ecosystem in Kashmir faces the heat of BJPs anti Muslim program. For them, being a Muslim was reason enough to cast him aside. No amount of loyalty or bootlicking can shield a Muslim from being judged by the same yardstick," the NC spokesman added.

He said this incident should be a wake-up call for those Muslims who are with the BJP.

"The message is clear: when it comes to Muslims, acceptance is conditional. It's time to open your eyes," he added.