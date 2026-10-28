BJP hits back with 'Modi is not going anywhere' song

Amidst a heated political climate, the BJP has launched a powerful social media campaign featuring the song "Modi kahin nahi jaayega" to firmly counter Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key Points The BJP has released a song, "Modi kahin nahi jaayega," as part of a social media campaign against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Top BJP leaders and Union ministers shared the music video, asserting that Modi is the "chosen one" by the public and is not going anywhere.

Kharge sparked the controversy at an event in Patna on Sunday with his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" comment.

The Congress on Wednesday countered with a video alleging "empty jumla" over the past 12 years, citing RBI and IMF reports on inflation, poverty, and unemployment.

The intensified social media war precedes the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo march' to Ramlila Maidan on November 1, focusing on "vote chori" allegations.

Upping its social media blitzkrieg against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'baap' remark targeting Narendra Modi, the BJP has released a song to underline its assertion that the prime minister is not going anywhere, as he is the "chosen one" by the public.

From top BJP leaders to Union ministers to numerous office-bearers, people flooded X and Instagram with their posts on the issue while tagging the song comprising various images of Modi.

BJP's Response To Kharge's Remark

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Annapurna Devi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the music video "Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Modi not going anywhere), while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister.

"...Aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere)", the song says.

It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of people never stops)".

Accusing the opposition of resorting to abusive language, the song says, "Tum gaali pe gaali do, woh kaam dikhata hai, sapno ke Bharat ko woh aage badhata hai" (You hurl insult after insult, but he shows his work; he takes the India of our dreams forward).

The song adds, "Kaan khol kar suno, yeh desh Modi ka hai, Modi kahin nahi jaayega (Listen carefully: this country belongs to Modi, and Modi ain't going anywhere)".

Congress Counters With Economic Allegations

The BJP and the Congress have intensified their social media war following Kharge's controversial remarks against Modi, with both sharing videos, graphics and AI-generated content to target each other.

Kharge sparked the row at an event in Patna on Sunday, when he said "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" in response to an audience member's comment that "as long as there is no rebellion, Modi won't go anywhere".

Upping the ante, the Congress on Wednesday shared a video on X alleging that Modi has given the country "nothing but empty jumla (rhetoric)" over the past 12 years, claiming that people are troubled by soaring inflation, severe poverty and unemployment, with crores struggling to afford two meals a day.

"According to RBI and IMF reports, food and fuel prices place the heaviest burden on poor households, as they account for 45-50 per cent of their expenditure," the Congress said in the video, adding that when inflation rises, poor families first cut down on food, then medicines, and then their children's education.

Upcoming Political Mobilisation

"The situation is the same when it comes to employment. A salaried person who was earning Rs 381 in 2017-18 was earning the same amount in 2023-24," the Congress claimed.

The party also claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the country's workers are employed in the unorganised sector, numbering between 40 crore and 50 crore, and alleged that nine out of every 10 workers have neither any guarantee of employment nor access to a pension or insurance.

"There are 23.8 crore people in the country whom the government does not consider poor. However, they have nothing  no access to clean drinking water, toilets or pucca houses," the Congress alleged.

"Overall, the condition of the common people is deteriorating under the Modi government. But Narendra Modi is not bothered, because he is in power through vote theft," it alleged.

The Congress also shared a video of Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori", saying they would eventually get caught as the party has placed evidence before everyone.

The war of words comes ahead of the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo march' to Ramlila Maidan on November 1, which is being touted as its "biggest" against "vote chori".