BJP launches extortion culture clean-up in Bengal; suspends 22 leaders

The West Bengal BJP has taken stringent disciplinary action, suspending 22 functionaries, including mandal presidents, amidst persistent allegations of extortion and indiscipline, signalling a firm stance against corruption within the party.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari pays a surprise visit to Watgunge Police Station, in Kolkata, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Chief Minister's Office/ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP in West Bengal has suspended 22 functionaries, including mandal presidents, due to allegations of extortion and indiscipline.

This disciplinary action is the strongest taken by the party's state unit since assuming office, following public warnings against an 'extortion culture'.

Suspended leaders faced various allegations, including attempts to occupy TMC offices and maintaining links with opposition workers.

Over 250 leaders and workers were served show-cause notices, with 22 ultimately suspended after failing to provide satisfactory explanations.

The suspensions carry political significance, occurring just before a visit by BJP's central in-charge, Sunil Bansal, to review the state unit's performance.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal has suspended 22 functionaries, including several mandal presidents, over allegations of extortion and acts of indiscipline, in its strongest organisational action after assuming office in the state, party sources said on Wednesday.

The disciplinary action comes weeks after the party's state leadership publicly cautioned cadres against adopting what it described as the "culture of extortion", saying such practices would not be tolerated under a BJP government.

BJP Takes Strong Disciplinary Action In West Bengal

The party sources said the suspended leaders were from different organisational levels and faced allegations ranging from extortion and attempts to forcibly occupy Trinamool Congress offices to maintaining alleged links with workers of the opposition party and other anti-party activities.

The action follows a wider disciplinary exercise launched by the state unit over the past three months.

Allegations And Party's Internal Investigation

According to the party sources, more than 250 leaders and workers were served show-cause notices after complaints surfaced from different parts of the state, particularly Kolkata and adjoining districts.

While around 80 functionaries were reportedly let off after their explanations were found satisfactory, many either failed to respond within the stipulated time or submitted replies that did not satisfy the party's disciplinary committee, leading to the suspension of 22 members, the BJP sources said.

The crackdown lends concrete shape to repeated public warnings issued by the state leadership, reflecting an attempt to draw a sharp distinction between the BJP's organisational conduct and that of the TMC, whose local-level leaders had been accused of being involved in extortion.

Leadership's Firm Stance Against Extortion Culture

State BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya had recently cautioned party workers that if they failed to abandon the "culture inherited" from the previous regime, "the direction of the tide could change", giving them 15 days to mend their ways or face consequences.

State ministers Dilip Ghosh, Arjun Singh and Agnimitra Paul had also repeatedly asserted that the party would not shield anyone accused of extortion.

Political Significance Ahead Of Central Leadership Review

The suspensions also carry political significance as they come ahead of a two-day visit by BJP's central in-charge for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal, who is scheduled to meet the state leadership on Thursday and Friday to review the party's organisation and the functioning of the new government.

Party insiders said issues related to extortion complaints and organisational discipline are expected to figure prominently during the discussions, making the disciplinary action a pre-emptive signal to the central leadership that the state unit has begun acting against errant functionaries.

The move is also aimed at addressing one of the early governance challenges confronting the BJP after it came to power in West Bengal. Within days of the new government taking office, allegations of extortion by local workers from different districts had begun surfacing, prompting the leadership to acknowledge the issue publicly and promise corrective measures.

Political observers said the suspensions are intended not merely as punitive action against a handful of workers but as a broader message to the organisation that the party is conscious of the political costs of allowing such allegations to persist.

Whether the disciplinary drive is confined to these 22 suspensions or expands further could become clearer after Bansal met with the state leadership this week.