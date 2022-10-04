News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP knocks off Congress and others, corners 6 parliamentary panels

BJP knocks off Congress and others, corners 6 parliamentary panels

Source: PTI
October 04, 2022 23:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition parties have not been given the chairmanship of any of the four key parliamentary panels including the committee on home affairs and information technology, which were with the Congress, in the latest rejig announced on Tuesday.

With this, the chair of six major parliamentary committees -- home, IT, defence, external affairs, finance and health -- all are with the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been replaced by BJP MP and retired IPS officer Brij Lal as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs.

 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the party's presidential polls, has been replaced by Prataprao Jadhav, a Shiv Sena MP from the Eknath Shinde faction, as the head of the parliamentary panel on information technology.

The Trinamool Congress, which had the chair of the parliamentary panel on food and consumer affairs, has not been given the chairmanship of any parliamentary committee after the reshuffle.

"TMC is the third largest party in Parliament, also the second largest opposition party does not get a single chairmanship. The largest opposition party loses two crucial chairmanships of standing committees. This is the stark reality of New India," TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said in a statement.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav has been replaced as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare.

The panel on food will be chaired by BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and health by her party colleague Vivek Thakur.

Also, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been given the chairmanship of the parliamentary panel on industry, which was till now with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Parl panel robs etailers of immunity for fake products
Parl panel robs etailers of immunity for fake products
Agnipath: Oppn walks out of parl defence panel meet
Agnipath: Oppn walks out of parl defence panel meet
Tewari skips signing Oppn letter against Agnipath
Tewari skips signing Oppn letter against Agnipath
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid
Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid
'Return to status quo ante must for peace along LAC'
'Return to status quo ante must for peace along LAC'
EC defers Bihar civic polls after HC nixes OBC quota
EC defers Bihar civic polls after HC nixes OBC quota
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave

Parl panel raps Centre for handling of Covid 2nd wave

Parl IT panel gives Twitter officials dressing-down

Parl IT panel gives Twitter officials dressing-down

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances