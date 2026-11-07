BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 am: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has accused 'BJP hooligans' of attacking his Kolkata residence early on Saturday, sparking a political row and raising concerns about political violence in West Bengal.

IMAGE: TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged his Kolkata residence was attacked by 'BJP hooligans' early on Saturday after two days of reconnaissance.

Banerjee shared a video purportedly showing the incident and criticised the judiciary and police for inaction, claiming this was the 'seventh attempt on my life in the last six months'.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh of the BJP rubbished the allegations, stating such charges are common 'when power goes out of hand'.

The incident reportedly involved BJP supporters raising 'chor' (thief) slogans outside his residence, leading to a confrontation with TMC supporters and allegations of assault and stone-pelting.

Kolkata Police confirmed a commotion between the groups, intervened, and stated an investigation into the incident is underway.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his residence in Kolkata was attacked by 'Bharatiya Janata Party hooligans' early on Saturday, a charge the ruling party in West Bengal rejected.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of his office and home in south Kolkata for two consecutive days before attacking his residence.

He also shared a video, purportedly showing the incident, on social media.

'After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 am today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB,' Banerjee said on X after sharing a video.

PTI couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

BJP Rejects Allegations

West Bengal Panchayats and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh rubbished the allegation, saying that 'when power goes out of hand, such a charge is common'.

Banerjee also criticised the judiciary and the police, alleging that there had been no judicial intervention and police action despite alleged repeated attacks.

The Diamond Harbour MP claimed that this was 'the seventh attempt on my life in the last six months. Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention'.

Banerjee alleged, 'Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye. Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators!'

Police Investigate Confrontation

The incident reportedly began when BJP supporters raised 'chor' (thief) slogans outside his Kalighat residence, triggering counter-sloganeering and a confrontation with TMC supporters who were outside Banerjee's residence.

It was not clear whether the TMC supporters arrived at night for his birthday on Saturday.

Locals claimed that the situation escalated into a commotion between the two groups, with allegations of assault and stone-pelting.

The Kolkata Police said a commotion had occurred between the two groups, prompting a police team to intervene.

An investigation into the incident is underway, a police officer said, without divulging the details of the incident.

Banerjee also alleged that TMC workers were assaulted and stones and bricks were hurled at them.

He claimed that some of his supporters sustained serious injuries, with one requiring plastic surgery, while another suffered a fracture near the eye.