BJP has grand plans to celebrate Modi's birthday as service fortnight

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 over a period of 16 days as "Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight)".

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extends his wishes by creating a sand sculpture of PM Modi, in Puri, September 17, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP national president JP Nadda has put together an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday, and has given instructions to all party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has written a letter to all party workers regarding programmes to be organised during the fortnight.

"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2.

Under "Seva Pakhwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level. Along with this, the party is also working on a strategy for the promotion of the book Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar.

A blood donation camp and free check-up camp will be organised, as well as the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment.

The party will also run a year-long programme to make the country tuberculosis free, under which everyone will be asked to adopt a TB patient and take care of him/her for a year.

As part of "Seva Pakhwara", the BJP will also run a campaign for the promotion of Covid-19 booster dose.

A tree plantation drive and several cleanliness campaigns will also be included in the programmes organised for Modi's birthday celebrations.

Nadda has instructed all the party leaders and workers to upload photos of the programmes carried out on the NaMo App.

He has also directed them to promote programmes related to 'Unity in Diversity’ and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as part of the celebrations.

A special event will be organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25.

Nadda has instructed his partymen to organise various programmes related to Upadhyaya and to hold discussions on his life and times.

The BJP president has also directed to run a special programme on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with special focus on the use of Khadi and the principles of the father of the nation.

A central committee has been constituted for the smooth conduct of "Seva Pakhwara" across the country.

The party has given the responsibility for the same to national general secretary Arun Singh, national vice president Raghubar Das, national secretaries Vijaya Rahatkar and Arvind Menon, national president of Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, national president of Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, and BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui.

Last year, the BJP had planned to make the PM’s birthday historic by setting a record for administering the maximum number of Covid-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.