BJP has destroyed every single ally, Sharad Pawar warns Ajit group

BJP has destroyed every single ally, Sharad Pawar warns Ajit group

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 17:33 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the party that every single ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party has eventually faced "political destruction" and they will meet the same fate.

Pawar senior was speaking at a party meeting organised in Mumbai to show his strength after his nephew Ajit revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra along with eight other NCP MLAs on Sunday. 

 

”Those who join hands with the BJP and share power get politically destroyed eventually. To steadily weaken its political allies is the BJP's policy. There are enough examples of this in other states," Sharad Pawar said.

”Akali Dal was with the BJP for many years, but now it is nowhere. Similar situation unfolded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar realised it and switched to an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal,” the NCP president said.

”Those who have gone with the BJP now should not think that something different will happen," he added.

Pawar also objected to the Ajit Pawar faction using his photograph on their banners.

”If they have gone there, why are they using my photo? I will not let our symbol and party name fall into their hands,” he said.

