BJP govt to withdraw cases against Kurmis registered under TMC rule

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced significant measures for the Kurmi community, including withdrawing past cases and pushing for the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule, aiming to address long-standing demands.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chairs a meeting after inaugurating the new technology-enabled Traffic Control Room at the West Bengal Traffic Police Headquarters (Araksha Bhavan) in Kolkata, September 18, 2026. Photograph: @cmowbgov X/ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari promises to withdraw all cases against the Kurmi community.

Adhikari pledges to include Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for the development of the Kurmi community.

The Kurmi Development Board will be made operational again soon.

Kurmis previously protested for Scheduled Tribe status and language inclusion under the TMC rule.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that all cases slapped against Kurmis by the previous Trinamool Congress government during their stir will be withdrawn.

Alleging that the previous dispensation did nothing for the Kurmis other than creating divisions within the community, Adhikari said his government would ensure the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing Community Demands

Kurmali language is spoken by the Kurmi community, residing mainly in the western districts of the state, while Rajbanshi is spoken by the eponymous community in north Bengal.

Attending a Karam festival programme in Purulia district, Adhikari said, "The previous government in West Bengal created divisions among the Kurmis... It never wanted them to stay united. We will, on the other hand, keep all promises made to the community in our 'Sankalp Patra' before this year's assembly elections. We have allocated Rs 50 crore for development of the community in this year's budget and the amount will be enhanced in the coming days," he said.

The Kurmi Development Board will again be made operational soon, he added.

Kurmis had during the Trinamool Congress rule staged road and railway blockades in the western districts of West Bengal seeking Scheduled Tribe status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, among other demands.