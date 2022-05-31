News
BJP gets contributions of over Rs 477 cr in FY 2020-21

BJP gets contributions of over Rs 477 cr in FY 2020-21

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2022 15:40 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party received contributions of over Rs 477.5 crore in financial year 2020-21, and the Congress over Rs 74.50 crore, just 15 per cent of the funds received by the ruling party.

IMAGE: BJP national president JP Nadda with leaders Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference to celebrate the completion of 8 years of NDA govt, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the contribution reports of the two parties put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the BJP received Rs 4,77,54,50,077 from various entities, electoral trusts and individuals.

The party had filed the contribution report for FY 2020-21 before the poll panel on March 14 this year.

 

According to the contribution report of the Congress, it received Rs 74,50,49,731 from various entities and individuals.

Parties have to file report of contributions to the EC received in excess of Rs 20,000 as per provisions of the election law.

The BJP-led NDA ousted Congress-led UPA from power at the Centre in 2014.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
BJP got Rs 785 cr donation in 2019-20, Cong Rs 139 cr
Who donated how much to BJP, Congress
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr; BJP got 82%
He Married South Cinema With Bollywood
Bhim Singh, founder of JK's Panthers Party, is dead
Court summons DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam
The War Against Coronavirus

BJP got Rs 2,642.63 cr from unknown sources in 2019-20

BJP received highest corporate donations in 2019-20

