News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP gets 1 cabinet berth in Sangma's MDA 2.0 govt

BJP gets 1 cabinet berth in Sangma's MDA 2.0 govt

Source: PTI
March 06, 2023 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Monday said his party will have eight ministers in the next Meghalaya government headed by him, while its allies will get four ministerial berths.

IMAGE: National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as a member of the legislative assembly of Meghalaya, Shillong, March 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NPP's ally United Democratic Party will have two ministers, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) will get one each, Sangma who is the outgoing chief minister told reporters after a meeting with alliance partners. 

According to the rule, Meghalaya with a 60-member assembly cannot have more than 12 ministers including the CM.

 

The NPP president, who is scheduled to take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, has the support of 45 legislators. Sangma has staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

”During the meeting of allies of the NPP-led coalition, the first decision that was unanimously taken was to call it the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 since partners are the same. The chief minister will be the chairman of the alliance,” Sangma said.

The distribution of cabinet berths among the coalition partners was also finalised, he said.

”Of the 12-member cabinet, eight will be from the NPP, while two will go to the UDP and one each to the HSPDP and the BJP,” Sangma said.

He said the name of the ruling coalition's Speaker candidate will be announced after further consultation with allies, he said.

The NPP became the single-largest party winning 26 seats in the recently held election.

The UDP bagged 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) got two seats each. Besides them, two Independent members also extended support to Sangma.

The newly elected members of the Meghalaya assembly took oath on Monday with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
'BJP should be pleased because it has done well'
'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'
'If you take Hindutva out of BJP they are better'
1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence
1 dead, many injured in Meghalaya post-poll violence
Excise scam: Sisodia to remain in jail till March 20
Excise scam: Sisodia to remain in jail till March 20
RSS outfit wants cultural training to start in womb
RSS outfit wants cultural training to start in womb
Record-setting Shakib stars as B'desh down England
Record-setting Shakib stars as B'desh down England
Modi will attend 3 swearing-in ceremonies over 2 days
Modi will attend 3 swearing-in ceremonies over 2 days
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi will attend 3 swearing-in ceremonies over 2 days

Modi will attend 3 swearing-in ceremonies over 2 days

BJP wants both its MLAs in Conrad Sangma's cabinet

BJP wants both its MLAs in Conrad Sangma's cabinet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances