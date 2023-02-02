News
BJP fields ex-militant leader against Meghalaya CM

BJP fields ex-militant leader against Meghalaya CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 02, 2023 16:26 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced Bernard N Marak, its state unit vice-president and a former militant leader, as its official candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in South Tura constituency.

IMAGE: Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak. Photograph:Bernard Rimpu N Marak on Facebook

The saffron party will contest all the 60 seats in the Meghalaya assembly and announced names of all its candidates on Thursday.

It had last month decided to break away from the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance led by Conrad Sangma and go it alone in the state election, a party spokesman said.

 

Among those whose names featured in the list were BJP's two sitting MLAs -- Sanbor Shullai and A L Hek -- who will contest from South Shillong and Pynthorukhrah constituencies in the city, he said.

Sitting MLAs who quit other parties in the past few months and joined BJP were also accommodated in the list. Among them are H M Shangpliang, Ferlin Sangma, Benedict Marak and Samuel M Sangma who will contesting from Mawsynram, Selsella, Raksamgre and Baghmara constituencies respectively.

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie who unsuccessfully contested from Nongthymmai constituency in 2018 will contest from West Shillong constituency. M H Kharkrang, the party spokesperson, will contest from North Shillong constituency, according to the party.

The party also fielded seven women candidates, including former NPP MLA Ferlin Sangma, the spokesman said.

Marak had laid down arms in 2014 and disbanded the ANVC-B militant group. He had joined Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC), an armed militant group to carve out a separate state for Garo tribals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Fresh violence in Meghalaya; Shah assures CBI probe
Assam-Meghalaya pact solves 6 out of 12 boundary rows
WATCH: Why Meghalaya is called Scotland of the East
'Budget has very little to offer for marginalised'
Though belated, justice has been served: Kappan's wife
India's Aman clinches bronze at Zagreb Open wrestling
3 Reasons Budget Stands Out!
