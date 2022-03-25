BJP eyes to win over 75 seats from UP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday after taking the oath of the office said that Bharatiya Janata Party is targeting to win more than 75 seats out 80 from Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and newly sworn-in UP ministers, during the swearing-in ceremony, in Lucknow, March 25, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The Lok Kalyan Sankalp Matra (manifesto) is our roadmap. We will work according to it and will deliver. Moving forward our aim is 75+ seats in 2024 (Lok Sabha Polls)," said Maurya.

Maurya further added that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government will continue to work for the welfare of the poor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"With the second consecutive term of BJP under the leadership of PM Modi, we will continue working for the welfare of the poor," he said.

BJP had won 62 out of 80 seats in the 2017 Lok Sabha polls.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Union Ministers were present at the grand ceremony in Lucknow. Chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and party leaders also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Extending greetings Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the victory of the BJP in assembly polls is a result of hard work done by the senior leadership of the party.

"Many congratulations to the new government in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J. P. Nadda worked hard as a result of which the BJP government was again formed," said Thakur.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended the greetings and said, "I congratulate Yogi Adityanath for becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I also congratulate the people of the state."

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant who also sealed the victory for BJP in his state in the recently held assembly polls also extended his wishes to his party colleagues in Uttar Pradesh.

"Congratulation to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. I also congratulate all the ministers who took oath today," said Sawant.

Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.