BJP eyeing 2/3rd majority to end reservations: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has strongly alleged that the BJP's true motive behind seeking a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha is to amend the Constitution and abolish reservations, rather than genuinely implementing women's reservation.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points Congress alleges BJP's pursuit of a two-thirds Lok Sabha majority is aimed at amending the Constitution to end reservations, not genuinely implementing women's reservation.

Jairam Ramesh claims the BJP intends to push delimitation under the guise of women's reservation, with the ultimate goal of abolishing all reservations.

Ramesh criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged efforts to split opposition parties, linking it to the BJP's '400 paar' campaign to amend the Constitution and eliminate reservations.

The Congress leader stated that if the government were serious about women's reservation, it would implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam based on the current Lok Sabha strength for the 2029 elections.

Ramesh also asserted his personal opinion that Congress leaders who defected to the BJP, especially younger ones, should never be allowed to return to the party.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is striving for a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha as its 'real and ultimate target' is to be able to amend the Constitution for ending reservation.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that the ruling party first wants to push delimitation in the garb of women's reservation with the ultimate objective being of ending reservation altogether.

Ramesh said if the government is really concerned about women's reservation it should implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on the current strength of the Lok Sabha -- 543 --for the next general elections in 2029.

BJP's '400 Paar' Campaign and Defections

He alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts to split the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray vindicate the 2024 campaign of the Congress that the BJP wanted '400 paar' so that they can 'amend the Constitution and finish off reservation'.

Asked about the spate of defections in the opposition ranks, Ramesh said, "The single cause for this is the humiliation that the self-styled Chanakya of Indian politics suffered on the 17th of April in the Lok Sabha. He promised prime minister (Narendra Modi) that he would get the three delimitation bills passed. He could not muster more than 298 votes in the Lok Sabha."

Shah thought he could brazen it out and could bamboozle and bulldoze his way through but his bluff was called, Ramesh said.

"I think he decided to take revenge on that day for that humiliation he had been forced to suffer and now he is busy with the 'todh-phod ki rajniti'. He broke the TMC, he's breaking the Shiv Sena, all in his search for a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha -- you're seeing the truth of our 2024 campaign. They were asking for '400 paar' so that they can amend the Constitution to finish off reservation," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

"That was the whole logic of '400 paar' and now you are seeing why he is splitting all these parties, he is splitting up parties in his search for a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution," Ramesh claimed.

Delimitation vs. Reservation

Asked if the BJP is striving for a two-thirds majority to target reservations, the Congress leader said the ruling party's immediate target is the delimitation bill but the real target is ending reservation.

"You look that in 2024 it was very clear what was happening. I mean the ultimate objective is to end reservation as the Constitution has provided and in spite of what the prime minister (Narendra Modi) says, you know the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is on record as having said that reservation should be done away with, RSS leaders have weighed in against reservation," he said.

So, delimitation is the first milestone they want to pass but ultimately there are three years more left for this government, he said.

"They (BJP) want to amend the Constitution in diverse ways and one fundamental way they want to.... they have always been uncomfortable with this Constitution. Remember on the 26th of November, 1949 when this Constitution was adopted by the constituent assembly, the Organiser attacked it," he said.

"The effigies of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, were burnt. Of course, Gandhi by then had passed away, but then you know he was also criticised for having inspired Dr. Ambedkar in joining the constituent assembly," he said.

So, all these founding fathers were attacked for having given us this Constitution, Ramesh said.

"The vote by the opposition in Parliament, bringing down the bills was against delimitation and not against women's reservation," the Congress leader said.

"All opposition parties unitedly voted against it. The home minister was humiliated. The PM was angry and it showed on his face. He criticised the Congress that it is because of the Congress that women's reservation is not being delivered. What had the Congress stated - that you should give women reservation on 543 seats," Ramesh said.

But the BJP's intention is not that, their intention is delimitation and the other target is that after getting two-thirds majority, they will end reservation, he alleged.

"Their real target is to remove reservation (for SCs, STs and OBCs) and not grant women's reservations," he claimed.

Concerns Over Delimitation Process

On whether the opposition would accept the formula of 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state if it is part of the bill, Ramesh said the issue is about how they are doing the delimitation.

"They did delimitation in Assam. They did delimitation in J-K. Will Gyanesh Kumar do delimitation? You have seen the 'jugalbandi' between the government and the Election Commission. The way the EC works, everyone knows that it does what the Home Minister says. Will you get the delimitation done by the EC which has a big blot on it in Bihar, West Bengal and UP," Ramesh said.

He said the Congress opposition was not just about the 50 per cent increase, it was also about what 800 MPs would do.

"In 500 odd MPs, they do not get a chance to speak and you want to get 815 MPs. For whom are you doing this? And what happens to the Rajya Sabha? There are questions about that and the government is silent," he said.

"We want that after the caste census, delimitation be done and the next Lok Sabha should be conducted on 543 seats with one-third reserved for women," he asserted.

"The Home Minister thinks he's going to get 348 which is the minimum required under various permutations and combinations - you require 2/3 of those presented voting. So even if you assume certain parties may not be present, in the worst case scenario, you still require 348 so far," he said.

Asked if the DMK would abstain, Ramesh said he is not going to predict what parties are going to do. "All I know is that he (Shah) has broken the TMC. He's broken the Shiv Sena. He's gone from 298 to 26 more. That means he's reached 324. He still has a long way to go. I don't think he's going to get a two-thirds majority in this Lok Sabha. They will not get two thirds majority in future polls as well because the people -- Dalits, backward and adivasis -- know that they want a two-thirds majority to change the Constitution. Their (BJP's) advisors were themselves saying that they need a new Constitution," Ramesh said.

On April 17, the Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029, and an increase in the number of seats of the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House.

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

The Shiv Sena-UBT suffered another split this week with six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs pledging allegiance to Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

Also, 20 rebel TMC MPs have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party.

On Leaders Who Switched to BJP

Ramesh asserted that all those who quit the party to switch over to the BJP, particularly the younger leaders, should never be taken back into the party fold.

He said it would be 'shameful for us' to even consider them to come back. The Congress leader, however, specified that this was his personal opinion.

Ramesh's remarks came in response to a question on the exodus to the BJP of young leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and Milind Deora over the last 12 years and whether the Congress could consider their return in future if such a situation presents itself.

"To all those who have left the party. I don't want to talk of any individual but all those who have left the party after enjoying the perks of power and office, after having been the beneficiaries of the party, it would be shameful for us to even consider them to come back, but Indian politics being Indian politics," Ramesh told PTI.

The last 12 years has demonstrated who is resilient and people who are in the Congress today are ideologically committed and ideologically wedded to the party, Ramesh said, adding, "we are not the party in power".

It is unfortunate that those, particularly the younger people, who have enjoyed office, who have enjoyed the perks of power, who got important positions in the party organisation, decided to leave the party and go to a party which is ideologically diametrically opposed to that of the Congress, he said.

"My opinion is that they should not be taken back. It is my private opinion," Ramesh said.

Leaders such as Scindia, Prasada, Deora and RPN Singh were considered as the next generation leaders of the Congress and close to former party chief Rahul Gandhi but they switched to the BJP at different points in time.

These leaders hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after switching to the BJP and some of them also took pot shots at their former party's leadership.

Cockroach Janata Party Movement and Education Concerns

Weighing in on the Cockroach Janata Party movement, Ramesh said while it was an important vehicle for sending a message of frustration on the part of the youth, ultimately established political parties have to take the issue raised by them forward.

The Congress general secretary also asserted that democracies cannot be dependent only on movements and that they are ultimately anchored in political parties.

Asked about the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement, Ramesh said, "Some people say it is sponsored by the deep state, some people say it is a reflection of the frustration of youth. There is no way to prove (either) but the fact is - it caught the social media space and it got a lot of headlines, but it is not a political party."

"It is political parties that ultimately count. It is the party structure that counts. So while it was an important vehicle for sending a message of frustration on the part of the youth, ultimately I think established political parties have to take this forward," Ramesh said.

Movements have their place but democracies cannot be dependent only on movements, democracies are ultimately anchored in political parties, he asserted.

The CJP has continued its sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protesters on Tuesday held a 'diaper donation drive' as part of their campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities.

The CJP has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.

The sit-in, which began on Saturday, has seen participation from students, aspirants and members of several student organisations.

On the issue of NEET-UG re-exam and the the CBSE OSM glitches, Ramesh said the Congress is running a campaign as part of which Rahul Gandhi addressed the students in Kota and will do so in Prayagraj, Patna and ultimately the campaign will culminate in Delhi in mid-July.

"We have to continue with this, no doubt about it. He (Gandhi) is not just raising the issue of NEET and CBSE, he is raising the fundamental issue of education, he is raising the issue of examination, he is raising the issue of public investment in education," Ramesh told PTI.

The very important fact that the Leader of Opposition brought out in his Kota presentation which has not gotten the national attention it deserved and should be debated both in Parliament and outside, is that families are spending more on coaching centres than the central government is spending on education, Ramesh said.

"While we have to discuss the examination issue which is very important, I think a situation where families are spending more on coaching centres than the central government is spending on education is itself a fundamental mismatch, a fundamental asymmetry in our education system," he said.

"Why are coaching centres so popular in this country? Why is medical education so expensive in this country? Why is everything getting privatised? Those are the questions that he (Gandhi) raised in Kota and also those are the questions we have to raise in Parliament and outside," Ramesh said.

Over 20 lakh medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET-UG examination on Sunday after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government and also triggered the popular protest movement of the CJP.

Congress: A Democratic Party

On question of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor taking a divergent line from the party on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ramesh said the Congress is a democratic party that allows different points of view to be aired and that is its strength.

Ramesh asserted that the Congress is not a party that 'stifles views'.

Ramesh's remarks come days after Congress's media and publicity head Pawan Khera had slammed Tharoor over his 'admiration' for Modi, saying it appears to have transcended the physical world as he now seems capable of hearing what the prime minister never even said during his meeting with Trump.

Tharoor, the party's Thiruvananthapuram MP, however, had said he found it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors was given a partisan twist.

Also, Tharoor's remarks about 'encouraging progress towards normalcy' in Jammu and Kashmir, made after a meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, had not gone down well with his party in the Union Territory.

Amid the controversy, Tharoor had said the External Affairs Committee is in Jammu and Kashmir not to evaluate conditions in the Valley and its focus is limited to matters related to foreign affairs, including India-Pakistan and Sino-Indian relations, and passport services.

Asked about leaders not towing party line in light of Tharoor's remarks, Ramesh said ,"We have very knowledgeable, very experienced leaders in our party, who have much to say on national and international issues. But we are a democratic party. We allow different points of view to be aired."

"We have free and full discussion, frank discussion in party forums. Occasionally, you will have people giving a different point of view but you know I see that as a strength of the Congress party. We are a democratic party. We don't, we're not a top-down party. We are not a party that stifles views," Ramesh told PTI.

But having said that, Ramesh said, his job as general secretary in-charge communications becomes somewhat difficult when different points of view are aired.

"But you know I've taken it in my stride and I see that as a strength of the Congress party that we have people of diverse views, we have people who express themselves openly and we are able to absorb that," he said.

But the core position of the Congress is the position that is articulated by the Congress leadership by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi... or when you know designated party leaders speak on behalf of the party," Ramesh said.

People expressing different points of view leads to media headlines and gives a lot of fodder for the media but it shows the largeness of the Congress party, he said.

The Congress has always accommodated diverse viewpoints going back over a 100 years, Ramesh added.