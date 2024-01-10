BJP draws flak for appointing cop murder accused as mandal prez in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed as 'mandal president' a local leader who was booked in connection with the killing of a policeman and a youth in this district in 2018, a move which has triggered criticism by the opposition.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sachin Ahlawat, allegedly involved in the violence in Mahav village of Bulandshahr's Sayana area after rumour of alleged cow slaughter, has been appointed BJP's 'mandal president' of BB Nagar.

Syana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were killed in December 2018 when protesters and police clashed.

Reacting to the appointment, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The BJP is making criminals office bearers, this will reduce the morale of the police force. Will the court have to pass an order against this injustice?

Has morality in the BJP completely died?"

Hitting back, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI, "Akhilesh Yadav is in frustration. They are suffering in the absence of power, like a fish without water. He should reform the mafia goons of his party."

BJP's Bulandshahr district president Vikas Chauhan told PTI, "Yes, he (Sachin) has been made the mandal president. There is no criminal case against him. There was a movement, this is a political case of that movement. He is not a professional criminal, neither he had any (criminal) history before nor he has any (such) history now."

"He is our worker. Political cases happen, they are registered against everyone. He is not a professional criminal, they are describing him as if he is a professional criminal. He was already the division coordinator in our party and is an old worker," Chauhan said.

He said Yadav should look at himself, and not our organisation and focus on his party.

"We are nationalist people and whatever work we are doing, we are doing it very thoughtfully," he said.

When reminded about a case that was registered against Sachin during the BJP government in 2018, he said, "It is correct. A movement in which there were 2,000 people and a case has been registered against at least 100-150 people. He is not a professional criminal." Efforts to get a response from Ahlawat did not bear a result.

On December 3, 2018, after the mutilated remains of cows were found in Mahav village of Kotwali area, an angry mob surrounded the Chandravathi police post and blocked the

Bulandshahr Garhmukteshwar road.

There was a clash with the protesters when the police were trying to clear the jam, after which the protesters pelted stones at the police and set fire to police and many other vehicles and the police post.

During the violent protest, the then Syana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth Sumit were shot dead.

An FIR was lodged under sections including those dealing with instigating the mob, damaging government property and another one against those involved in the cow slaughter.