BJP delegation meets Home Secy over attack on Kirit Somaiya

A Bhartiya Janata Party delegation consisting of five party MLAs on Monday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and submitted a detailed report on the attack on former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: BJP delegation meets Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Somaiya was also part of the BJP delegation.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is looking into the incident and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra," Somaiya said.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation stated that Somaiya on April 23 was assaulted by 70-80 activists of Shiv Sena at the gate of Khar police station premises in the presence of police personnel.

He was attacked with stones, bottles and chappals while returning from the police station, alleged the BJP delegation, while also stating that during the assault the glass window of his car was broken and he was injured.

Somaiya alleged that the police supported the goons during the assault and the Central Industrial Security Force commandos were also beaten.

Somaiya requested for a probe by a special investigation team of the Home Ministry while also asking that the CISF be asked to register another FIR with the Mumbai police.

Somaiya mentioned that the attack was the third assault on him, and thus his security arrangements should be reviewed and demanded actions against the culprits and also against the Khar police station officials.

The BJP delegation included MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Amit Satam, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar, and Vinod Mishra.

The meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was held in North Block, Delhi.