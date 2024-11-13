News
Home  » News » BJP counters Uddhav with video showing checking of Fadnavis' bags

BJP counters Uddhav with video showing checking of Fadnavis' bags

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2024 10:56 IST
The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday posted a video on X showing checking of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags, and said merely holding the Constitution for 'show' is not enough and one must also follow the constitutional system.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting at Dahanu in Palghar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some leaders have the habit of creating 'drama', the BJP said in the post, which comes after former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray shared videos online over the last two days of his bags being checked by poll authorities.

In the last two days, Thackeray claimed his bags were inspected by the election authorities after he arrived in Latur and Yavatmal districts to campaign for the November 20 state assembly elections.

 

Thackeray had also asked if the same law would be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling alliance during their campaign.

On Wednesday, the state BJP unit posted a footage on its social media handle X, showing Fadnavis' bags being checked by security personnel at Kolhapur airport on November 5.

The ruling party in the post along with the video said, 'Let it be, some leaders just have a habit of creating drama.'

The BJP said the deputy CM's bag was checked in Yavatmal district on November 7, but he neither recorded any video nor made a fuss about it.

Earlier, on November 5, Fadnavis' bags were also checked at the Kolhapur airport, it said referring to the video.

'Simply holding the Constitution for show is not enough; one must also follow constitutional systems. We only request that everyone respects the Constitution,' the BJP said in the post.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis said Thackeray was trying to divert the attention by needlessly protesting about the checking of his bags by poll officials and was 'seeking votes by whining'.

What is wrong with checking of bags? the senior BJP leader had wondered.

Thackeray's frustration was showing, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
